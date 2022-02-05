Awkwafina Issues Non-Apology on her Use of ‘Blaccent’, Misses the Point Entirely

In a new Twitter post, Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Crazy Rich Asians) has addressed the controversy surrounding her “Blaccent” and usage of African American Vernacular English (AAVE). Using screenshots of the Notes app (the preferred apology format for celebrities), the actor delved into a word salad that resembled an apology, without the actual, you know, apology.

Awkwafina aka Nora Lum, began her post addressing the “historical context of the African American community in this country,” which she described as “a group that is disproportionately affected by institutionalized policies and law enforcement policies – all the while having historically and routinely seen their culture stolen, exploited and appropriated by the *dominant* culture for monetary gain without acknowledgment nor respect for where those roots come from.”

She continued, “But as a non-Black POC, I stand by the fact that I will always listen and work tirelessly to understand the history and context of AAVE [African American Vernacular English], what is deemed appropriate or backwards toward the progress of ANY and EVERY marginalized group,” adding “But I must emphasize: To mock, belittle, or to be unkind in any way possible at the expense of others is: Simply. Not. My. Nature. It never has, and it never was.”

She added, “My immigrant background allowed me to carve an American identity off the movies and TV shows I watched, the children I went to public school with, and my undying love and respect for hip hop. I think as a group, Asian Americans are still trying to figure out what that journey means for them – what is correct and where they don’t belong. And though I’m still learning and doing that personal work, I know for sure that I want to spend the rest of my career doing nothing but uplifting our communities. We do this first by failing, learning, acknowledging, hearing and empathizing… And I will continue, tirelessly, to do just that.”

But almost immediately after posting, Awkwafina began blocking people looking to engage in a conversation around AAVE. And just hours later, she announced she was quitting Twitter.

Well, I’ll see you in a few years, Twitter – per my therapist. To my fans, thank you for continuing to love and support someone who wishes they could be a better person for you. I apologize if I ever fell short, in anything I did. You’re in my heart always ❤️ February 5, 2022

Awkwafina has struggled to address this issue in the past, which is surprising considering the eloquence with which she speaks on Asian stereotypes and her refusal to do an accent. In a 2017 interview with VICE, she said, “I refuse to do accents. I’m not OK with someone writing the Asian experience for an Asian character. I make it very clear, I don’t ever go out for auditions where I feel like I’m making a minstrel out of our people.”

Many took to Twitter to address the lack of apology and the larger conversation:

THREAD: Awkwafina speaking about what’s not in her “nature” does not dismiss the harm and Anti-Blackness that birthed her career. This PR stunt is another example of how white and NBPOCs work in tandem with Anti-Blackness, while also wanting to hide their hands. — Your Aries Comrade (she/her) (@yariescomrade) February 5, 2022

"Picking black" is a problem. It will always be a problem. We are not characters. How can you not comprehend this? — Travon Free (@Travon) February 5, 2022

using your immigrant background as an excuse for your pre-fame minstrel act is a pathetic cop out and it doesn’t even work, considering how you dropped the blaccent once you got more serious roles https://t.co/iqZK75Y8N2 — simone (derogatory) (@stark_hive) February 5, 2022

Awkwafina posted word salad. Anyways the issue was always how she used AAVE and a “blaccent” to get put on (aka gain attention), then the moment she went mainstream she dropped it. It’s what a lot of culture vultures do. And she still missed the point. 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/y5Vx1yOLQi — ryan (@SourceRyan) February 5, 2022

a 6 page long notes app “apology” to say yes i know about the history of AAVE, yes I understand the implications of nonblack ppl using it, yes as a poc I understand the importance of not perpetuating stereotypes — no❤️ i will not say sorry bc that’s not my nature xx pic.twitter.com/esKX8fVgj6 — nimo🐠 (@_moonimo_) February 5, 2022

anyways, in light of Awkwafina demonstrating yet again the wrong way to apologize, here's a couple suggestions for making better apologies that i find rly helpful and try to use as much as possible ✌️ pic.twitter.com/4EDL3XJeWY — mars/riley ☭🐱 scorpiophobe (@afrolesbo) February 5, 2022

Soooo you know that it’s trash and offensive. Then you turned around and said you’re learning. Seems like you have a pretty firm grasp of it to me.



And YET your handle is still awkwafina. 🙄



How is this different than what you’ve said before? “Fuck y’all. Ima do it anyway.” https://t.co/NNhjuFIYct — OFF FOR BHM – SHE SAID YES – on PATREON! (@tashalharrison) February 5, 2022

LMAO bye girl. You are not the victim in your racist practices @awkwafina I hope your team delivers the message. Stay off Twitter and off our screens. https://t.co/6FaOrZ56e2 — the artist formerly known as myrnerys (@80sdany) February 5, 2022

(image: Marvel Studios)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]