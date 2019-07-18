Things We Saw Today: So We’re Getting a “Lebowski Thor” Marvel Legends Action Figure

I stand by my argument that the way Thor was treated in Avengers: Endgame was problematic. The issue wasn’t the idea that Thor, retreating after the loss of his family, friends, and home, would have gained weight in a depressive state. This had the potential for an important, deeply felt exploration of character. No, the problem was that he’s mocked for it and made the butt of jokes about his weight far too many times in Endgame; one fat joke could have been an insensitive mistake, but a host of them made for an awful pattern.

Another issue at the time was that Thor’s physique was treated as a sort of “spoiler”; all of the Endgame toys featuring him that came out before the movie show a svelte Thor in the white time-travel suit. The reveal of Chris Hemsworth in his fatsuit was played up for maximum surprise (and laughs in every screening I attended)—and then we didn’t even have the opportunity to purchase a version of the character as he appears in 90% of the movie.

That’s why my first reaction is cautiously positive to the news out of SDCC that the Hasbro Marvel Legends Build-A-Figure series will be offering an accurate figure of Thor in Endgame.

What do you think? I tend to love the Build-A-Figure Legends figures, which are remarkably true-to-life without being super-expensive (they’re usually less than $20). I’m glad that Endgame Thor will be available at a fair price point to anyone who wants to give him a happy home.

