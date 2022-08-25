The Aunty Donna Boys Are Getting a New Series! But Watching It May Be Tricky Outside of Australia.

Here’s some news that’ll make you spit out your morning brown: Broden Kelly, Zachary Ruane, and Mark Bonanno, collectively known as the Aunty Donna Boys, are getting a new series! The currently untitled project, which the boys are soliciting names for on social media, will air in 2023 on the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). But you may not be able to access it if you live outside of Australia.

According to the ABC website, “the high octane and unpredictable series follows the story of three best mates running a trendy cafe down one of Melbourne’s less-than-iconic laneways.”

The new sitcom will be a departure from their 2020 Netflix series, Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun, which was a sketch comedy show revolving around three housemates living in Los Angeles. In the Netflix series, Broden, Zach, and Mark had various adventures like searching for pirate booty, competing in the ‘Lympics, evicting their dishwasher, and performing lots of deliciously ear-wormy songs that got many a Netflix subscriber through the slog of Covid Year 1. The show also enjoyed a smattering of guest stars, including Kristin Schaal (she played the dishwasher), Ed Helms (who, it turns out, was actually named Egg Helms this whole time), Sarah Burns, and Kia Stevens, a.k.a. Awesome Kong.

Like so many other obscure Netflix treasures, Aunty Donna never got a season 2 renewal, and the trio headed back to Australia. Although the series didn’t get a lot of attention from critics, those who did see it loved it, earning the show a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer.

Now the bad news: It’s currently unknown whether the new series will air outside of Australia. The series will air on ABC TV (again, that’s the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, not the American Broadcasting Company) and its streaming counterpart, ABC iview, but according to ABC’s website, iview isn’t available overseas. ABC does offer an overseas app called ABC Australia iview, but it’s not clear yet whether the new show will be included in that app’s lineup. Plus, it would mean yet another subscription fee for overseas audiences.

But don’t give up hope! It’s still possible that other streaming platforms will pick up the new series for overseas audiences. Netflix, want to do the right thing by Aunty Donna and stream their new show in the States? If you don’t, I’ll tear down the poster of you on my wall and then cry about it.

