Audience Reactions to ‘Beau Is Afraid’ Are as Surreal as the Movie Itself

Beau is Afraid, Ari Aster’s surrealist epic about an anxious man trying to get home to visit his mother, came out in a limited release last week. Its wide release isn’t until this Friday, but audiences are already having some strong reactions to it.

In my review, I gave Beau is Afraid a 3/5. It has some significant problems, but overall it’s worth a watch, and the allegorical feel of the movie will leave you mulling over Beau’s various phobias and misadventures. I was intensely curious to find out what other people would think of it, but I wasn’t expecting to find out that moviegoers were literally yelling at the screen.

Just left a screening of “Beau Is Afraid.” Before credits started rolling 1 guy in audience stood up and yelled “I better not hear a single person f***ing clap.” Another dude screamed “that’s the worst movie I’ve ever seen.” A girl yelled “total piece of shit”#BeauIsAfraid — The Noise FM (@thenoisefm) April 14, 2023

Oh my. And that’s not the only anecdote about people leaving the theater absolutely furious.

Just saw Beau Is Afraid (personally loved it) and afterwards a dude stood up in the theater and screamed “FUCK THIS MOVIE. WORST FUCKING PIECE OF GARBAGE I’VE EVER SEEN” and a few other people joined in. I’ve NEVER in seen people get this angry at a movie



10/10 film of the year — Drew Landry (@MrDrewLandry) April 14, 2023

Other people didn’t necessarily yell in the theater, but got very angry nonetheless.

A career-killing film, Ari Aster’s #BeauIsAfraid is what happens when studios cede full creative freedom to directors with reckless disregard for audiences outside themselves, Joaquin’s stellar performance goes to waste in this dumpster fire that #A24 needs to answer for—0/10 pic.twitter.com/m8CCJtb44Y — Erick ??? Weber (@ErickWeber) April 14, 2023

Honestly, I’m a little surprised that it’s specifically making men so angry. It’s a story all about manhood! Maybe it touches on some uncomfortable truths? Some psychological issues men would prefer to keep locked inside the attic?

So what is it that’s making people so angry? This paragraph has some spoilers, so skip it if you haven’t seen the movie yet. Could it be the experimental storytelling, in which several distinct stories are strung together into a three-hour-long odyssey? Could it be the surrealism, which has Beau running in terror from a giant killer penis near the end of the movie? Could it be Beau’s timid, skittish nature, which is the antithesis of what a lot of men think they’re supposed to be? Or is everyone just upset that Bill Hader only got a five-second cameo?

Of course, it looks like we’re only hearing about the most extreme reactions to the film. On Rotten Tomatoes, the critic and audience scores are currently not as far apart as one might think, with a critical score of 75% and an audience score of 64%.

Honestly, A24 couldn’t ask for better publicity. People online are saying that all the weird, outsized reactions are making them want to see the movie more.

nothing has convinced me more to watch BEAU IS AFRAID than these tweets because now i HAVE to know what the fuck happens in that damn movie to warrant such a visceral reaction ???#BeauIsAfraid pic.twitter.com/t0wGmkAsQv — ??? (@folieadieux) April 15, 2023

I have complicated feelings about the film and don't think it's entirely successful but the fact that BEAU IS AFRAID is generating these kinds of reactions from the least curious people on this site has to be some kind of endorsement. pic.twitter.com/bPgoQLQ6wr — Andrew Dignan (@AndrewDignan) April 14, 2023

Hearing about people booing and getting angry after seeing Beau is Afraid. pic.twitter.com/OoK6edljpc — Kayleigh Donaldson (@Ceilidhann) April 14, 2023

Sometimes, even if a movie isn’t perfect, you have to defend it. What are we, as a culture, without weird and messy art that makes us uncomfortable?

logging on to defend BEAU IS AFRAID pic.twitter.com/14Wairqq56 — karen han (@karenyhan) April 14, 2023

