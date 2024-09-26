‘At least don’t both sides this’: Chappell Roan and the conversation we need to have about voting strategy

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Chappell Roan talked about her hesitancy to endorse any candidate for the 2024 presidential race. It was part of a broader look into her struggles with fame and finding balance between expectations and desire.

‘I have so many issues with our government in every way,’ she says. ‘There are so many things that I would want to change. So I don’t feel pressured to endorse someone. There’s problems on both sides.’ -Chappell Roan, The Guardian

X had a hard time about it

Many people saw Roan’s statement as a cop out.

Chappell roan is an embarrassment to lesbians



You can't borrow from drag aesthetics and embrace your sexuality and then pretend the party that would criminalize our happiness is the same as the one who protects it. https://t.co/eHbbH2N9LS — Maya Luna (@RealMayaLuna) September 22, 2024

Pretty sure there’s only one side painting drag queens out to be pedophiles and trying to outlaw gay marriage and trans people *existing*



Such a flop ass answer. The worst kind of political opinion- indifference. https://t.co/vr5SyZExvd — Olivia Julianna ????️ (@0liviajulianna) September 22, 2024

Some people even made a leap in judgement to say she may be a closet Republican.

I thought Chappell Roan was like 20 or something, but she’s actually 26, old enough to have been adult during Trump’s first term, and old enough to not be catastrophically ignorant of what’s at stake. She’s either a fool or a closet Republican. https://t.co/jzVIO153eT — Cam ?? (@Camconut_tree) September 22, 2024

Even George Takei took the time to subtweet!

If you’re a high profile figure in the LGBTQ+ community, you need to take stand in this election. Both sidesing it when our community is under direct attack from the GOP is an irresponsible cop out. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 22, 2024

This isn’t a case of political apathy

This may be an unpopular opinion, but I think this line of criticism is unfair to Roan’s actual political stance. In the same exact interview, there is mention of her commitment to the Free Palestine movement. She raises funds for Palestine at her concerts. She also refused to perform for an LGBTQ+ event at the White House for Pride Month as a protest to the Biden administration sending support to Israel to continue a genocide.

For Roan, this isn’t a both-sides thing or political apathy. It’s a trolley problem playing out in real time.

What we’re actually talking about here is the weakest spot in the Harris campaign. When she gets in office, how will the current U.S. position in the Israel/Hamas conflict change? It’s a question I don’t believe has been adequately answered. To be fair to the current, sitting Vice President, I’m not sure she is able to answer that question fully as negotiations continue.

Let’s talk about voter strategies

Chappell Roan belongs to a certain segment of voters who would never vote for Republicans, but find that the Democratic party is not left enough. In many cases, they would rather vote for a third-party or independent candidate. Since the rise of Trumpism, these voters have had to grapple with more difficult choices. For liberals, Republicans have always been an intolerable choice, but this brand of Republicans ruling the party for the last decade are a particular evil that makes splitting the vote especially risky.

Political campaigns are won with the conversations we are willing to have. Right now, it is critical to not alienate this group of voters who are uncommitted, especially when the reasons are valid. Instead, the conversation needs to become about strategizing.

The fact is that this race is close. What are the outcomes that we are willing to accept? Splitting the liberal vote at this point in time will only serve in Republican’s favor. I need people to remember kids in cages, Muslim bans, and COVID denial. Let’s also remember that Trump hopes Israel will finish the job in Gaza and will take a zero-tolerance policy with pro-Palestine protesters.

On the other hand, Palestinians view a Harris administration as more favorable to their cause. Harris has a history of taking ownership when she gets something wrong which means she actually does listen and does course correct. While the Uncommitted Movement has declined to endorse Harris, they do not recommend voting for any other party’s candidate. Harris, all things considered, is still the best candidate no matter which angle you look at it from.

See how we can address core issues with empathy?

We have about 40-ish days until the election. Let’s keep talking to each other.

