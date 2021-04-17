Each day, millions of folks across the country are getting their COVID-19 vaccines. There’s so much to be excited about: more vaccines mean lower rates of transmission, which means we can soon imagine a post-COVID world. For many of us, that means traveling to exciting new locales or favorite hangouts. It also means the return of in-person comic conventions and fan events. There’s a lot to look forward to, but we wanted to know what geeky hotspots people would be visiting once they’ve completed the requisite family reunions and gotten a year’s worth of hugs from grandma.

Rachel Leishman:

The minute I am free to the world, I am going to make a purple lightsaber at Disneyland’s Galaxy’s Edge. Prior to shutdown, I was supposed to go to Disney World and we obviously had to push our trip and so I did not get my lightsaber. Give me the vaccine though, and I will finally live my Jedi dream.

Jessica Mason:

I honestly cannot wait to go to another con. I don’t care where or even what topic, I just miss some much being in a shared space with a bunch of other nerds who love this stuff as much as I do. My favorite memories of cons are often not the panels but the conversation I have with strangers in lines or making new friends when we compliment each other’s nerdy shirts. The energy of cons is amazing and I can’t wait to feel it again.

Chelsea Steiner:

I’ve been a resident of Southern California for over a decade now, and I’ve still never been to Legoland. While the amusement park never held much interest for me (especially with Disneyland, Universal Studios, and Knott’s Berry Farm competing for my attention) I have a newfound interest in Legoland thanks to my preferred self-care activity of quarantine: getting high and building Lego sets. Now that I’m living that #bricklife, I’m all in on a Legoland pilgrimage.

Dan Van Winkle:

I think the nerdy thing I’ve missed the most during the pandemic has been in-person Smash Bros. tournaments, though online events have been great for keeping that scene and other fighting games alive in the meantime. While playing online is better than nothing, I’m definitely eager to be fully vaccinated and get back to my local weekly.

Kaila Hale-Stern:

I miss _bookstores_. As much as I’ve appreciated having access to digital libraries and reading services during the pandemic, they can never replace what it’s like to aimlessly browse the aisles. I miss being drawn to a new book by a gorgeous cover, or sorting through bargain bins of old books for unexpected treasures. I miss “staff recommendations” displays and most of all I miss bookstore cats. And since many independent bookstores have struggled during the pandemic, I hope that those of us who adore those nerdiest of spaces will return to give them our support. E-readers are cool, but there’s nothing quite like the feeling of a book in hand.

Where are you going to go once you’re fully vaxxed? Let us know in the comments!

(featured image: Disney)

