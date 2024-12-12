‘…as far as I’m allowed to go’: Trump threatens to push the limits on mass deportation and immigration

Donald Trump’s recent confirmation that he plans to declare a national emergency and deploy military assets for mass deportations has shined a spotlight on intense scrutiny of presidential powers, limits in immigration enforcement, and what the public will actually stand for once whatever remains legal in his plan actually takes place.

Recommended Videos

The president-elect‘s stark “TRUE!!!” response on social media to discussions about using military resources for deportations aligns with his campaign promise of “the largest deportation operation in American history.” But the gulf between rhetoric and reality faces significant legal and logistical hurdles—as in he’s talking about a gameplan he may not be able to execute to the extent he’s promising.

"Everything in the world is gonna change on January 20" — @Timodc on his pod today flagged this clip of Stephen Miller outlining Trump's hardline immigration policies, including using the military for deportations. It's a sobering watch. pic.twitter.com/5EN4YY7D10 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 11, 2024

Current Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) data reveals that about half of the 1.4 million people with pending deportation orders cannot be removed due to various barriers, including home countries refusing to accept them or legal protections in place. ICE’s detention capacity sits at roughly 40,000 beds nationwide, and the agency employs only 5,500 officers handling immigration cases.

These constraints haven’t deterred Trump’s team in the least, at least publicly. A giddy Tom Homan, his designated “border czar,” confirmed he’s heading to Mar-a-Lago to finalize deportation plans. However, implementing such plans faces complex legal restrictions on military involvement in domestic law enforcement.

The Posse Comitatus Act generally prohibits using federal military forces for law enforcement. While exceptions exist, they come with specific triggers and limitations. The Insurrection Act offers the broadest exception, allowing military deployment for domestic law enforcement under particular circumstances—though it has rarely been used for immigration purposes, mainly because, well, simply being an immigrant isn’t insurrection.

BREAKING: JB Pritzker just announced that he is aggressively going to pushback on Donald Trump’s plans to use the U.S. military to invade blue states and force deportations. This is how it’s done.pic.twitter.com/h5GCt57A7F — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) November 19, 2024

Title 32 provides another potential avenue, allowing National Guard deployment under state control. However, this requires governor cooperation (which he would likely only get in red states that aren’t massively dependent on immigrant labor) and restricts cross-state operations without explicit permission from receiving states.

Even with these authorities, practical challenges loom large. The highest annual deportation total in U.S. history reached 432,228 in 2013—far below Trump’s suggested scope. Expanding operations would require massive increases in detention facilities, transportation resources, and personnel. It would also likely cause significant disruption in several economic sectors in which undocumented people work and exist as taxpayers.

.@jimmykimmel: Trump just told TIME magazine he'd carry out a deportation operation to remove more than 11 million people from the country and use the military to build mass detention camps. He'd let red states monitor women's pregnancies and prosecute those who violate abortion… pic.twitter.com/DRStzzZ3XY — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) May 1, 2024

Military bases and resources could potentially support operations, but direct military participation in arrests and deportations would face strict legal scrutiny. Additionally, sanctuary city policies in numerous jurisdictions limit local cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

Trump’s declaration that he’ll go “as far as I’m allowed to go” in using military forces suggests an awareness of these constraints, even as he pushes to test their boundaries. The statement encapsulates the tension between expansive presidential powers, their legal limits, and whether he plans to abide by any rules—up until the point it is clear he is breaking the law.

Wallace: Trump just told TIME he plans to drag our country into a dark new era that would closely resemble authoritarianism. You don't have to take our word for it, take his. He just said he would deploy the military to do mass deportations, he would allow states to monitor… pic.twitter.com/Hmp1ZzVwmq — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) April 30, 2024

The coming months will likely see intense legal battles over the scope of executive authority in immigration enforcement, which will also have a substantial public perception component. While presidents hold significant discretion in military deployment and immigration policy, courts have historically intervened when civil liberties face systemic threats or when enforcement methods exceed statutory bounds. But what will it look like as people are searched for, hunted down, and collected into camps that aren’t even built? Will humans end up in what amount to concentration camps?

Amongst other groups, cities, and states, the ACLU appears ready to put up a fight. “We are crystal clear that the next Trump administration will do everything in its power to make mass deportation raids a reality,” said Anthony D. Romero, executive director, in a statement.

“As we ready litigation and create firewalls for freedom across blue states, we must also sound the alarm that what’s on the horizon will change the very nature of American life for tens of millions of Americans. President-elect Trump will soon have the full power of the U.S. government machinery at his disposal to target and displace immigrants at a scale our nation has never experienced.”

Retired Army major general: For over 35 years, I served in the Army and the National Guard … I’m gravely concerned President-elect Trump’s plan to use the military for mass deportation could “cause significant harm” to the “armed forces and service members themselves.” pic.twitter.com/CsLnfyhEzd — Senate Judiciary Committee (@JudiciaryDems) December 10, 2024

Aside from the massive economic damage the deportations would create in taking these people out of the workforce, what emerges is that while Trump may have broad authority to direct federal resources toward immigration enforcement, actually implementing mass deportations at the scale he envisions would require navigating a complex web of legal, logistical, and jurisdictional constraints—constraints that exist precisely to prevent the unfettered exercise of executive power in domestic law enforcement.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy