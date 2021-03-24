Artwork of Grogu as Justice League’s Steppenwolf Is My New Favorite Thing

Did you ever want to see Grogu as Justice League’s Steppenwolf? No? Well, too bad. It exists and is honestly perfect. Din Djarin would be so proud. The tiny green star of The Mandalorian has been the source of a lot of our joy online. From memes with his cookies to just generally wanting to know what Grogu was up to on each episode of The Mandalorian, we’ve flocked to him and our love knows no bounds.

So now we’re getting artwork of him in different franchises, and good. I would watch Baby Yoda just jumping around from franchise to franchise, making everyone fall in love with him. Let Peter Parker hang out with him in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But the latest comes in the form of Justice League baddie Steppenwolf.

MJ.Hiblen ART on Instagram posted the following pieces of Grogu as the villain in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and I would watch another four hours of this movie just for this, not going to lie.

That’s not the only piece MJ.Hiblen ART has done of our little green friend, either. Here’s greatest a little cartoon of Grogu as Steppenwolf, as well. It’s extremely cute? Which is maybe a problem since Steppenwolf isn’t someone to support, but little Grogu wearing that big armor is just … too adorable.

And honestly, if this is what Steppenwolf looked like? Maybe I’d want to know more about the Mother Boxes he was searching for.

Is this my new level of entertainment in quarantine? Just searching for Grogu in different movies as villains? Sure, why not? I’m not doing much else, and getting to see Grogu in that big armor is one of the funniest things I’ve seen in a long while.

Dave “Da7e” Gonzales posted the artwork as his new profile picture, and everyone seemed to love the idea of Steppengrogu.

Baby Yoda after his training with Luke: https://t.co/AwEj5CTnsr — Paweł (@Pawel_Luki) March 23, 2021

When Yodito gets back in Season 3 of #TheMandalorian! https://t.co/O7jyWlrtE7 — Swara Ahmed (@spiderswarz) March 23, 2021

Now that I’ve seen this, it’s what I want from season 3 of The Mandalorian—just Grogu coming back from training and asking his Dadalorian to give him armor so he can be a Mandalorian, and then maybe turn into Steppenwolf and go fight with Diana Prince. I don’t know, at this point all pop culture is one big blob. If Maxwell Lord rolled up to talk to Din Djarin, I’d probably just roll with it.

Grogu, you’re too sweet as our 50-year-old baby to be as bad as Steppenwolf, but you do look really cute in his armor.

(image: Lucasfilm)

