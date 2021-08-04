Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson Now Wishes He Hadn’t Banned Masks After All

Back in March, Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson announced that the state’s mask mandate would be coming to an end. He also said that once the statewide mandate ended, cities wouldn’t be able to enforce their own mask mandates, although there was some confusion around that point.

Hutchinson later walked that back, allowing cities and school districts to set their own rules. But the state legislature (which leans further to the right than the fairly moderate governor) then stepped in and passed an act stripping everyone (except private businesses) of the right to implement mask mandates within the state.

Now, with cases on the rise and hospitals filling up, Hutchinson is having some regrets. “In hindsight,” he said during a press conference Tuesday, “I wish that had not become law.”

That’s some Olympic-level use of the passive voice coming from the man who signed the bill into law.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) says he regrets signing law banning local mask mandates, as COVID cases quickly rise in his state. “In hindsight, I wish that had not become law,” said Hutchinson, who has asked lawmakers to allow school districts to adopt mask mandates. pic.twitter.com/sj1Q8ukLCA — The Recount (@therecount) August 4, 2021

“If only that thing hadn’t happened that I made happen”. -Governor Asa Hutchinson — Kate Smith (@KateSmithAZ) August 4, 2021

“In hindsight, we should not have fucked around, because now that we are finding out, I do not like it.” — Erik the Rural Juror (@EDoggTheRed) August 4, 2021

Hutchinson is especially remorseful for banning schools from implementing mask mandates, seeing as most school-aged children are not yet eligible to receive the vaccine and that whole “kids can’t catch the virus” thing that a lot of conservatives were pushing for much of the pandemic turned out to be complete BS.

The governor is asking the general assembly to call a special session to amend the law to allow schools to decide their own rules regarding masks.

In that press conference, Hutchinson explained that he lifted the mask mandate (and supported forbidding all others) because at the time, “cases were at a very low point” but that “everything has changed now.”

Once again, the passive voice is meant to deflect from the fact that things have changed because he and state lawmakers changed them. Cases were decreasing when masks were required and then rose after masks were all but banned outright. Who could have possibly seen that coming?

Hutchinson’s regrets are meaningless. Not only are they too late, but they are far too little, as it’s unlikely the state legislature can/will even do anything to lift the ban.

Senate President Jimmy Hickey told The Hill, “My issue is it’s real close that we would even have the majority right now.” The outlet notes that “Both chambers in the legislature would need a two-thirds vote to lift the ban before school starts, while a simple majority means the ban wouldn’t be lifted for 90 days.”

Hutchinson’s hindsight here is 20/20 but it’s also pointless. Although I suppose things could always be worse. He could be going the route of Ron DeSantis down in Florida:

COVID cases in Arkansas are up 69% over the past 14 days. Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he regrets signing a ban on mask mandates in schools & wants the legislature to reverse it.

Florida cases are up 128%. Gov. Ron DeSantis threatens to defund schools that require masks. 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) August 4, 2021

(image: screencap)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]