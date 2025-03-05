‘Anything could happen’: ‘1923’s Julia Schlaepfer teases Alex’s fate after a shocking season 2 reveal

If you’re a fan of Yellowstone, or one of its two prequel series: 1883, or the currently airing season 2 of 1923, then you’re probably curious how all the branches sit in the Dutton family tree.

During the recent 1923 series premiere, we learned some pretty big news: Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer), the uppity British woman and Spencer Dutton’s love interest, was pregnant and “running out of time” to get back to him. It brings up a whole ream of possibilities, and Schlaepfer herself recently commented on what it all could mean for the future of the Dutton family. Whatever does end up happening, all narrative roads lead to Yellowstone and Kevin Costner’s seminal John Dutton III. Could Alexandra be his grandmother? Is it someone else? The questions are so juicy!

When asked about how she feels being the center of the whole Dutton family tree lineage mystery, Schlaepfer said it was funny because even though everyone wanted to know, she didn’t really have any answers. ” … there’s so many years between 1923 and today, I don’t know, anything could happen. It’s so cool that people really care.”

There are currently two main theories floating around about who ends up being the parents of John Dutton II, and the subsequent grandparents of John Dutton III. The first is that it’s Jack (Darren Mann) and Elizabeth (Michelle Randolph). However, seeing that Elizabeth had that miscarriage in the first season, it’s not a sure thing that these two will try for another kid. If they do, because Jack’s father John Dutton Sr. died early in the first season, it would make sense to name a kid after him.

The other theory is that Spencer and Alex are the parents. The main engine for this is Alex’s pregnancy. A backup reason would be the obvious desire to carry on the John Dutton name. Timeline-wise, it would also add up. Dutton III was born in 1955, meaning his father could have been born around 30 years earlier than that.

The second theory also makes sense because it feels like the show is setting up Spencer as the big protagonist/hero this season. Again, it’s really early! Nothing is set in stone just yet.

Also. neither of these theories has been proven to be canon, nor are they the only possibilities. In fact, it could just be something to throw everyone off the trail. Schlaepfer herself knows this, remarking that “it’s exciting” that her character is pregnant, and the possibility that she could be a part of the family’s legacy is too.

” … it’s a special world to be a part of, regardless of who’s the great, great, great, you know, whatever of the family. I just feel so honored to be a part of the family in any way.” The most we got from Alex in the second episode was that she was suffering through one of the most hellish sea voyages ever written On the show. While she narrates a love letter for her lost beau, people are bouncing around the ship like rubber balls in a concrete room.

