Anya Taylor-Joy wants to take on the ‘impossible task’ of playing a Disney princess

Anya Taylor-Joy wants in on the Disney live-action adaptions. And why shouldn’t she? They’ve made millions upon millions of dollars and they’re a chance for actors to have a bit of fun. Doesn’t everyone secretly want to play either a Disney villain or a Disney princess?

Recommended Videos

And Taylor-Joy has one in mind specifically: Elsa! Elsa, the star of Disney’s 2013 smash hit Frozen, is one of the most beloved Disney princesses of all time. She has ice powers, beautiful dresses, and a cute snowman sidekick—the whole princess package and then some.

Taylor-Joy spoke about the role’s potential during an interview with Vogue Hong Kong. According to a translation from Google, via Deadline, she said. “I really want to do a musical because I’m a little too obsessed with my current job. I love the challenge of completing impossible tasks. I think that’s incredibly motivating for me, so the idea of ​​being able to sing, dance, and act at the same time is really exciting to me.”

Taylor-Joy got to do a bit of on-screen singing in 2021’s Last Night in Soho and the idea of seeing her in a fully-fledged musical is exciting. But why does she want Frozen specifically? The Furiosa actress explained, “I think Frozen is going to be great. Shooting ice cubes out of your hands can be a lot of fun. And, you’ll be the favorite at every kid’s birthday party. All my siblings have kids now, so I would love for them to be able to say, ‘My aunt is Elsa.’ That would be great!”

The only trouble is—sorry, Anya Taylor-Joy—Frozen is one of the few Disney animated properties that seemingly isn’t getting a live-action remake right now. Snow White, Moana, and Lilo and Stitch remakes are all upcoming, and there have already been high-profile live-action versions of Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, and more. (Though, really, The Lion King ought to be disqualified since it’s not live-action, it’s CGI.)

But no Frozen! That hasn’t stopped Disney fans from wildly speculating about which actors might appear if it ever were to happen, though. Now Anya Taylor-Joy can go to the top of the Elsa fancast lists, because there’s no denying she’d do a very good job if she ever did get the role. But hey, if that falls through, maybe Disney can put her in Frozen 3 or the inevitable Frozen 4?

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy