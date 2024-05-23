Anora movie still of a woman dancing in a club.
(Neon)
Category:
Movies

Palm d’Or Favorite ‘Anora’ Rumored for Mid-2024 Release!

Image of Evan Tiwari
Evan Tiwari
|
Published: May 23, 2024 11:43 am

Indie filmmaker Sean Baker continues to impress, as his film Anora received a seven and a half-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival.

Recommended Videos

Led by Mikey Madison (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) in terms of the cast, the film follows 23-year-old stripper Anora (Madison), who works in a club in the vicinity of New York City. After a chance encounter with a Russian oligarch’s son, Vanya (Mark Eydelshteyn), the two decide to go on a bender in Vegas, which is rounded out by an impulsive marriage. However, the couple’s world comes crashing down when Vanya’s parents order their henchmen to track the duo down and annul the marriage.

Apart from Madison and Eydelshteyn, Yuriy Borisov, Karren Karagulian, Vache Tovmasyan, Ivy Wolk, Luna Sofia Miranda, and Alena Gurevich make up the cast, with Sean Baker taking up writing and direction duties. There has been speculation around the movie coming out some time in mid-2024 after it was confirmed in November 2023 that the movie will get a theatrical release in the U.S. after being acquired by Neon.

Anora continues the trend of Baker working on sex-worker-oriented films, with his last five releases shedding light on different forms of sex work in one way or another. The director recently spoke about his “introduction to the adult film world” and how it shaped him as a filmmaker:

“I became friends with [sex workers] and realized there were a million stories from that world. If there is one intention with all of these films, I would say it’s by telling human stories, by telling stories that are hopefully universal,” he said. “It’s helping remove the stigma that’s been applied to this livelihood, that’s always been applied to this livelihood.”

Variety/Ellise Shafer/Alex Ritman

Anora has generated significant buzz at Cannes and is one of the leading contenders to bag the Palm d’Or. If it manages to win the coveted prize, that will make it four wins in the last four years for Neon, following the path of Anatomy of a Fall, Triangle of Sadness, Titane, and Parasite.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article You’ve Said His Name Three Times and Now the ‘Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice’ Trailer Is Here!
Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz in the 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' trailer
Category: Movies
Movies
You’ve Said His Name Three Times and Now the ‘Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice’ Trailer Is Here!
Britt Hayes and others Britt Hayes and others May 23, 2024
Read Article ‘Back to Black’ Really Is as Bad as You’ve Heard
Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse in 'Back to Black'
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Back to Black’ Really Is as Bad as You’ve Heard
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 22, 2024
Read Article ‘Hit Man’ Is the Right Kind of Rom-Com for 2024
Glen Powell and Adria Arjona in a bathrub together in Hit Man
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Hit Man’ Is the Right Kind of Rom-Com for 2024
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 22, 2024
Read Article Fans of the ‘The Strangers’ Will Have To Wait Until Fall for ‘Chapter 2’
Madelaine Petsch in 'The Strangers: Chapter 1'
Category: Movies
Movies
Fans of the ‘The Strangers’ Will Have To Wait Until Fall for ‘Chapter 2’
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 22, 2024
Read Article Here’s How ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ Fits Into the Franchise’s Timeline
Anya Taylor-Joy as Furiosa in 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'
Category: Movies
Movies
Here’s How ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ Fits Into the Franchise’s Timeline
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article You’ve Said His Name Three Times and Now the ‘Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice’ Trailer Is Here!
Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz in the 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' trailer
Category: Movies
Movies
You’ve Said His Name Three Times and Now the ‘Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice’ Trailer Is Here!
Britt Hayes and others Britt Hayes and others May 23, 2024
Read Article ‘Back to Black’ Really Is as Bad as You’ve Heard
Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse in 'Back to Black'
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Back to Black’ Really Is as Bad as You’ve Heard
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 22, 2024
Read Article ‘Hit Man’ Is the Right Kind of Rom-Com for 2024
Glen Powell and Adria Arjona in a bathrub together in Hit Man
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Hit Man’ Is the Right Kind of Rom-Com for 2024
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 22, 2024
Read Article Fans of the ‘The Strangers’ Will Have To Wait Until Fall for ‘Chapter 2’
Madelaine Petsch in 'The Strangers: Chapter 1'
Category: Movies
Movies
Fans of the ‘The Strangers’ Will Have To Wait Until Fall for ‘Chapter 2’
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 22, 2024
Read Article Here’s How ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ Fits Into the Franchise’s Timeline
Anya Taylor-Joy as Furiosa in 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'
Category: Movies
Movies
Here’s How ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ Fits Into the Franchise’s Timeline
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 22, 2024
Author
Evan Tiwari
Evan is a staff writer at The Mary Sue, contributing to multiple sections, including but not limited to movies, TV shows, gaming, and music. He brings in more than five years of experience in the content and media industry, both as a manager and a writer. Outside his working hours, you can either catch him at a soccer game or dish out hot takes on his Twitter account.