‘Annie’ tickets, prices, and dates to see Whoopi Goldberg’s acting return at Madison Square Garden

Whoopi Goldberg is returning to the stage! Here’s everything you need to know about how you can see her perform in the Annie musical at The Theater at Madison Square Garden this winter.

Recommended Videos

The actress and The View host will portray Miss Hannigan in Annie this December. The show kicks off its first showing at Madison Square Garden on December 4, 2024, but Goldberg won’t appear in the role until December 11. So, if you want to see the beloved actress, get your tickets from December 11 onward.

This isn’t Goldberg’s first run at putting on a theatrical show. She has previously starred in iconic musicals such as Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom in 2003, and the Broadway revival of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum in 1996.

When speaking with People Magazine, Goldberg mentioned that it took a little while to get back into the swing of things since she hadn’t been on stage in quite some time. “I’m rusty, trust me. I won’t be as rusty when you see me, but the old bones are creaking as I move,” she told the outlet.

Hazel Vogel will be starring as Annie in the hit production, and when asked about the young girls who make up the orphanage in the musical, Goldberg mentioned they are all “wonderful actors.” She said, “They have been so open and so wonderful to me, and it makes it a pleasure to go to the rehearsals.”

BUY NOW: Annie Musical at Madison Square Garden Tickets on StubHub.

Annie Musical: Madison Square Garden Tickets 2024 – 2025

All tickets are on sale now for Annie at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. Fans can buy their tickets at StubHub. Tickets for the first show on December 4 start from $52 for seats in the 200 section. However, if you’d like to be closer to the stage, tickets are being sold for upwards of $89. Ticket prices for each show date are relatively similar. However, prices may differ depending on what time you go to see the show.

BUY NOW: Cheapest tickets to see Annie at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on StubHub.

Annie: MSG Schedule 2024 – 2025

Annie is kicking off its first show at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 4 at 8 PM and running all the way through December with its last show on January 5, 2025, at 2 PM. Some days have multiple shows—a matinee and an evening show—which are all listed below.

See below for the complete schedule of the Annie production at MSG.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy