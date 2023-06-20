Misogyny Influencer Andrew Tate Has Been Indicted

Andrew Tate has been indicted. You might want to cheer at that because it is, obviously, a good thing. A proud misogynist, Tate made a name for himself as the self-appointed voice of masculinity, amassing a fanbase consisting of young men who think that Tate’s ideas of alpha male “dominance” are right and sound.

And Tate’s alleged actions reflect that mindset. Tate and his brother were arrested in Romania back in December, and placed under house arrest in March. Now, according to BBC News, Tate has been charged with “rape, human trafficking and forming an organised crime group to sexually exploit women.”

The charges are horrifying and they’re all aligned with the Tate brothers’ vocal hatred of women. Through their rise to fame, women online have been shocked and terrified by what the brothers’ words are doing to the minds of young men and boys. Now, even with Tate being charged, this is far from over. Hopefully, their arrest and indictment will do much to help protect their alleged victims but the legacy Tate has built, warping the minds of young men, is the kind of poison that can linger long after he’s been locked behind bars.

No one should have been listening to Tate in the first place

Tate’s rise to fame is not exactly shocking, it’s just upsetting. He appealed to incelly, fedora-wearing “nice guys finish last” type of young men. He was selling them an idea of masculinity and a life filled with riches, all at the expense of women.

That’s what Tate’s messaging always boiled down to. Women were to blame for everything. We were at fault for the actions of men. If men aren’t “getting” women, it’s seen as proof that women should be forced into accepting mediocre men. That’s the message that Tate fed into the minds of people online and that’s not going to just vanish.

Hopefully, this indictment leads to a long, long prison sentence for Andrew Tate (and his brother). According to CNN, the brothers are ordered to appear in court Wednesday morning. “The court will then discuss their preventive measure or house arrest, and set a date for the trial,” the outlet writes. And according to BBC News, “The trial will not start immediately and is expected to take several years.”

My fear is just that the damage Tate has done to his fanbase is going to stay around long after he’s locked up and behind bars.

(featured image: Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]