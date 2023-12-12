Andre Braugher, of ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Fame, Passes Away at the Age of 61

Andre Braugher, an esteemed Emmy Award winning actor who brought to life characters like Captain Raymond Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine has passed away. It is one of those moments where across the internet, many of Braugher’s admirers are in shock at the sudden loss of the actor.

Braugher was 61 years old and, according to Deadline, died after suffering from a brief illness. The Chicago born actor had an illustrious career, spanning the television series Thief, Men of a Certain Age, as well as films like Duets, City of Angels, and many more. More recently, fans became enamored with Braugher’s portrayal as the Captain of the 99th precinct in the hit comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

His portrayal of Raymond Holt is one that showed so many of us how Braugher’s comedic timing worked to his advantage as an actor and for the show’s 8 seasons, we fell in love with Raymond Holt and his husband Kevin (Marc Evan Jackson) because of how much heart Braugher brought to the role of the character. It was the kind of performance that truly highlighted the brilliance that a performer like Braugher had.

O Captain. My Captain. pic.twitter.com/ekGFz3EUTG — Marc Evan Jackson (@MarcEvanJackson) December 13, 2023

Braugher is also known for his work on the series Homicide, a show that ran from 1992 to 1998 where he met his wife Ami Brabson. In his passing, he leaves behind Brabson and their sons Michael, Isaiah and John Wesley. The outpouring of love that has overtaken social media with the news of Braugher’s passing is a testament to the love that he put into his work and how much many of us truly did love to see him appear on our screens time and time again.

For me, there are so many moments in movies and television tied to Braugher and his talent and our hearts go out to Brabson and the Braugher family at this difficult time. As Marc Evan Jackson so wonderfully put it, “O Captain. My Captain.” I will miss you dearly, Andre Braugher and the brilliance and power you consistently brought to your performances time and time again.

(featured image: NBC)

