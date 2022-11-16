Who is Anto Kreegyr in ‘Andor’? Here’s What You Need to Know.

In Andor, Anto Kreegyr plays a pivotal role in Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård)’s plans, but if you’re confused about who exactly this guy is, you’re not alone. Kreegyr hasn’t actually appeared onscreen yet, and we only know about him from conversations between Luthen and Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker). Yet, thanks to Star Wars lore, we can piece together a bit more of his history.

Here’s what we know about Anto Kreegyr—and what happens to him in Andor.

Who is Anto Kreegyr?

In Episode 8 of Andor, “Narkina 5,” Luthen visits Saw and tries to set up a meeting with Kreegyr. Saw immediately balks at the idea, calling Kreegyr an ox and saying that he’s “slow and stupid.”

However, we soon learn that Saw has deeper reasons for hating Kreegyr. Saw says that Kreeger is a Separatist. That means that Kreegyr fought against the Republic during the Clone Wars. Since Saw fought against the separatists (also known as the Confederacy of Independent Systems), he understandably has beef against Kreegyr and other separatists.

Why is Anto Kreegyr important?

The reason Luthen wants Saw to work with Kreegyr is because Kreegyr found a weakness in the Imperial power station on Spellhaus, but Kreegyr needs air support in order to attack it. Luthen tells Saw to put aside his “petty” differences with Kreegyr, since the Empire is rapidly gaining power.

In Episode 11, “Daughter of Ferrix,” Saw comes around to the idea of working with Kreegyr, but Luthen drops a bombshell: the Imperial Security Bureau knows about Kreegyr’s plan to destroy Spellhaus, so Luthen wants Saw to pull out of the mission. Luthen plans to sacrifice Kreegyr and 30 rebel troops to the ISB in order to lull the Empire into a false sense of security. It’s a ruthless move, but Luthen tells Saw that he’s playing the long game. The rest of the Rebellion’s network of spies and assets (including Luthen himself) is too valuable to risk.

So what happens to Kreegyr?

We don’t know yet. Presumably, Luthen will let the Spellhaus mission go on as planned, so that Kreegyr takes the fall. But we may not know for sure how it goes down until the season 1 finale, which streams next week.

(featured image: Lucasfilm)

