‘And the add the Panama Canal’: Marjorie Taylor Greene supports Trump’s new United States map and adds her own contributions

Donald Trump controversially expressed his desire to annex both Panama Canal and Greenland. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) seems to be the president-elect’s number one supporter on the issue.

On Truth Social, Trump posted a photo of the Canadian map overlaid with the United States flag. This was in lieu of Trump’s odd jokes about annexing Canada. MTG captured this post of Trump’s and supported him on X. “It’s beautiful! And add the Panama Canal, which we should have NEVER lost in the first place!!! Oh, and we love Greenland!!” It’s clear there isn’t any pushback against Trump’s ambitions.

An X user criticized MTG’s post. “I thought Biden was supposed to start WWIII, but your guy isn’t even sworn in, and we’re already talking about invading half the continent.”



.@mtgreenee So we’re not squawking about the cost of eggs anymore? I thought Biden was supposed to start WWIII, but your guy isn’t even sworn in, and we’re already talking about invading half the continent. Thought your plan was to wreck the U.S. first, or is it a "buy one, get… — Human☮??????? (@4HumanUnity) January 8, 2025

Trump’s campaign heavily depicted Trump as the “anti-war” candidate. Similarly, Trump has also blamed outgoing President Biden for wars overseas. There’s obviously nothing pro-peace about Trump, who is inclined to expand U.S. borders.

War is not off the table

Although conquering Canada has been a big joke among Trump’s circle, this may not be the case for the Panama Canal and Greenland. At a press conference arranged by Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Trump claimed that both Greenland and the Panama Canal are needed by the United States for the sake of national security. “We need them for economic security,” Trump said about the Panama Canal. He followed this up by falsely alleging that the canal is overrun by Russian and Chinese vessels. More concerningly, Trump isn’t leaving military action or economic sanctions off the table to retake the Panama Canal.

In addition to this, Trump has also threatened to impose tariffs against Denmark “at a very high level.” This comes off as economic intimidation from Trump, who has been floating the idea of buying Denmark. Danish officials haven’t succumbed to Trump’s tactics, stating that Greenland is not for sale.

