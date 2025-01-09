WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 03: U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) talks on the phone as the House votes for a Speaker of the House on the first day of the 119th Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 03, 2025 in Washington, DC. Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) is working to retain the Speakership in the face of opposition within his own party as the 119th Congress holds its first session to vote for a new Speaker of the House. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News

‘And the add the Panama Canal’: Marjorie Taylor Greene supports Trump’s new United States map and adds her own contributions

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|

Published: Jan 9, 2025 03:33 am

Donald Trump controversially expressed his desire to annex both Panama Canal and Greenland. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) seems to be the president-elect’s number one supporter on the issue.

On Truth Social, Trump posted a photo of the Canadian map overlaid with the United States flag. This was in lieu of Trump’s odd jokes about annexing Canada. MTG captured this post of Trump’s and supported him on X. “It’s beautiful! And add the Panama Canal, which we should have NEVER lost in the first place!!! Oh, and we love Greenland!!” It’s clear there isn’t any pushback against Trump’s ambitions.

An X user criticized MTG’s post. “I thought Biden was supposed to start WWIII, but your guy isn’t even sworn in, and we’re already talking about invading half the continent.”

Trump’s campaign heavily depicted Trump as the “anti-war” candidate. Similarly, Trump has also blamed outgoing President Biden for wars overseas. There’s obviously nothing pro-peace about Trump, who is inclined to expand U.S. borders.

War is not off the table

Although conquering Canada has been a big joke among Trump’s circle, this may not be the case for the Panama Canal and Greenland. At a press conference arranged by Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Trump claimed that both Greenland and the Panama Canal are needed by the United States for the sake of national security. “We need them for economic security,” Trump said about the Panama Canal. He followed this up by falsely alleging that the canal is overrun by Russian and Chinese vessels. More concerningly, Trump isn’t leaving military action or economic sanctions off the table to retake the Panama Canal.

In addition to this, Trump has also threatened to impose tariffs against Denmark “at a very high level.” This comes off as economic intimidation from Trump, who has been floating the idea of buying Denmark. Danish officials haven’t succumbed to Trump’s tactics, stating that Greenland is not for sale.

