‘And nobody said, ‘Oh gee, nepotism’: Trump openly denies criticism over Republican National Committee and is immediately roasted online

Donald Trump is getting roasted online after he falsely claimed that “nobody” was talking about nepotism after he made his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, co-chair of the Republican National Committee.

Recommended Videos

Nepotism has been a big topic of conversation since Trump’s first presidency. He gained criticism for hiring his daughter and son-in-law, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, as White House advisors, although neither appeared qualified for the roles. More recently, he pushed the election of another family member to a prominent GOP role. In February, he officially endorsed Lara for the head of the Republican National Committee. Aside from playing a small role in Trump’s presidential campaigns, Lara had no real qualifications for the role of co-chair. However, within weeks of Trump’s endorsement, she was elected to the role by a unanimous vote.

The RNC’s Beth Bloch raised further controversy when, in her speech on Lara’s nomination, she stated, “In a world where qualifications are often measured by titles and years of experience, we’re reminded of a truth: God does not call the qualified, he qualifies the called. Lara Trump is the embodiment of this truth.” It almost appeared the RNC was trying to use religion to defend the undeniable fact that Lara was unqualified. Both the nomination and speech were roasted online, with users calling it nepotism, “plain and simple.” However, it appears Trump doesn’t remember any of this.

Trump roasted for blatant attempt to rewrite history

Recently, Trump offered a completely new narrative of Lara’s election as co-chair. During a speech at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, FL, he suddenly claimed that everyone was supportive of her involvement and that no one raised the topic of nepotism. He stated, “And then we got Lara involved. And nobody said, ‘Oh gee, nepotism.’ They actually said, ‘I can’t believe she’s doing it.'”

Trump claims nobody cried “nepotism” when Lara Trump became the RNC co-chair pic.twitter.com/evnFSDRadn — PatriotTakes ?? (@patriottakes) November 20, 2024

Of course, given that countless individuals pointed out the blatant nepotism and multiple media outlets reported on the concern, his bizarre claim left the internet in disbelief. However, it’s just one of many times he has spoken blatant lies. As in other cases, his most recent comment has left individuals questioning if he’s deluded or genuinely thinks people will believe the lie. On social media, Trump was roasted for his comment, with some suggesting that perhaps his hearing might be going if he couldn’t hear the “Nepotism screams” and accusing him of being “detached from reality” and “gaslighting” with his lies.

His hearing is also going if he couldn’t hear the Nepotism screams. — CAC (@Daisyandboy) November 20, 2024

#djt, we did , he just wasn’t listening — X is censored ????aka Beetle ? (@shbeetle) November 20, 2024

If by nobody he means everybody then yeah. — Brian Ainsworth (@blainsv2) November 20, 2024

I can't believe that we have to deal with this crap for the next 4 years,smh. — Nicole (@Nikkidee1970) November 20, 2024

No one except everyone. — Darlene Bremer ?? (@DarBFreelance) November 20, 2024

Does he think nepotism is a type of pot for plants in a garden? — Jake Jonas (@Jonasthawicked1) November 20, 2024

Donald Trump’s dropout cult will believe literally anything. — AJ (@theAJspeaks) November 20, 2024

Several users noted the incident was just a small snapshot of what the next four years will be like. During his first presidency, fact-checkers documented more than 30,000 false claims he made, and the staggering number just keeps growing. It’s difficult to understand how Americans can believe and trust a President who can’t even admit to something as simple as people talking about nepotism in relation to Lara. In situations like Lara’s, the nepotism conversation is simply inevitable, making it strange that Trump thinks he can get away with claiming it never happened.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy