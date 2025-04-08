‘Saxon lives on’: Patrick Schwarzenegger posts touching video following ‘White Lotus’ S3 finale

After the dramatic ending of HBO’s The White Lotus season three, actor Patrick Schwarzenegger shared an emotional message with fans. He talked about his mixed feelings about the finale and looked back on his experience playing the complicated character Saxon Ratliff.

Schwarzenegger’s reaction to the finale on X was especially strong. He was clearly emotional when he watched the last episode with the rest of the cast. He mentioned one scene with the character Portia (played by Aimee Lou Wood) that really hit him hard. But his feelings weren’t just about the story—he also saw the finale as the end of a big personal journey.

He talked about the past sixteen months he spent working on The White Lotus, from preparing for the role to filming and then doing press for the show. Schwarzenegger told Deadline that he was worried that Saxon might come across as a flat, uninteresting character. However, he was impressed by how show creator Mike White wrote the role with so much depth, letting the character grow and change in meaningful ways over the season.

White Lotus star Patrick Schwarzenegger happy over White Lotus reaction

Schwarzenegger made a point not to learn too much about the show’s bigger plot outside of his own scenes. He wanted to watch the story play out like a regular viewer would. This helped him connect more with his fellow actors and truly enjoy their performances, making his acting better.

His comments also gave some insight into how Saxon changed over the season. At first, Saxon was confident, even arrogant, acting like he deserved everything he had. But as the season went on, he faced challenges that made him question himself. Important moments with other characters—especially women who called him out on his behavior—made him see his own weaknesses and realize that his perfect life wasn’t so perfect after all.

Schwarzenegger said it was fun to play this shift, going from a smug, self-assured guy to someone more unsure and vulnerable. One scene in particular showed a softer side of Saxon, which made the finale even more emotional.

Today’s quite bittersweet. I teared up last night in the finale… First — because It was this beautiful yet devastating & profound ending – but secondly, because It was also the end of this chapter for me in my life..



White lotus has consumed my life the past 16 months.… pic.twitter.com/0GpNS3ZlT2 — Patrick Schwarzenegger (@PSchwarzenegger) April 7, 2025

The actor was surprised by how many fans ended up liking Saxon, especially since people didn’t seem to like him at first. This change showed how well Mike White wrote the character and how Schwarzenegger’s performance made people feel for Saxon, even when he wasn’t always likable.

At the end of his social media post, Schwarzenegger thanked everyone for supporting the show and for the love he received from fans. He said The White Lotus had a huge impact on him and that the experience was something he’d never forget. His final words—“Saxon lives on”—suggest that the character will stay with him, just like this role will keep shaping his career, especially after fans connected with Saxon’s very human story.

