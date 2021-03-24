Welcome back to our Women’s History Month series of interviews! We’ve partnered up with our friends over at Funimation to celebrate some of anime’s most influential women.

Last week, I got the chance to chat with Monica Rial, and this week I am thrilled to be able to share the conversation I had with Anairis Quiñones. I’ve been a fan of Anairis since she was announced as the voice of Mirko in My Hero Academia (speaking of which, that series is returning this Saturday, so we may be seeing that bunny hero again real soon!)

In our interview, Anairis talks about how she fell in love with the character-driven stories that anime has to offer, how hanging with a cousin led her to things like Yu-Gi-Oh, and the realities of the fear women of color feel when entering into an industry that doesn’t have very many of them in the spotlight.

Next week will be our final interview in this series.

(image: Anairis Quiñones/Funimation)

