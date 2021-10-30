Things We Saw Today: Amber Ruffin Conjures up a White Lady for Halloween

Horror film 101 dictates that you should never repeat someone’s name in a mirror unless you want said monster to appear. It’s an adage that has remained true, from Bloody Mary to Candyman. But that didn’t stop Amber Ruffin from conjuring the most frightening apparition of all: the White Lady. On the Halloween episode of The Amber Ruffin Show, Ruffin cajoled her sidekick Tarik Davis to join her in repeating the White Lady’s name in a mirror three times.

The duo are surprised to find that, instead of conjuring a Karen or a Marjorie Taylor Greene, they only end up with Beatrice, the ghost of a myurdered bride. Beatrice, played by staff writer Corin Wells, is Black, and therefore in no way scary to Ruffin and Davis. They mock her even as she murders then resurrects Davis, and causes the studio to shake. When questioning her choice of name, she admits that “The Lady in White” was already taken, so she was stuck with the misnomer.

“There’s nothing scary about a Beatrice!”, howls Ruffin as the ghost tries (and fails) to scare her. Instead, Ruffin plays a super-cut of white women screaming for the manager and generally losing their shit on camera. Now that’s some terrifying stuff. So scary in fact, that Beatrice runs off screaming. Now that’s some solid Halloween shenanigans!

(image: screencap/Peacock)

