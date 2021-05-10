Amazon’s Solos Premieres First Trailer of Star-Studded Cast

Amazon Prime just dropped the first trailer for its star-studded limited series Solos, and I am sold! This anthology stars Anthony Mackie, Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren, Dan Stevens, and Constance Wu. The seven-part series is set to premiere May 21st and is directed and written by creator David Weil, best known for his work on Amazon Prime’s Hunters.

“I am beyond thrilled to be bringing Solos to life alongside this group of artists who I so deeply admire,” said Weil to The Hollywood Reporter. “I created this piece with a desire to capture stories about connection, hope and the search for that common hum of humanity that binds us all. I’m immensely grateful to [Amazon Studios head] Jennifer Salke and my incredible partners at Amazon for their unwavering support and collaboration on this special project.”

Solos will capture the isolated moments of a wide range of characters, across time and space. It will be, or hopes to be, a connecting force that makes us realize how apart we are but how connected we have also become in our isolation in a myriad of ways. And according to Digital Spy, Amazon has described the series as an exploration of “the strange, beautiful, heartbreaking, hilarious, wondrous truths of what it means to be human.”

And the synopsis reads as follows:

Solos will tell unique character-driven stories, each from a different perspective and moment in time, that illuminate that even during our most seemingly isolated moments, in the most disparate of circumstances, we are all connected through the human experience.

From what we can tell from the trailer alone, each episode is going to explore what solitude and isolation have done to different individuals in unique environments. Ohhh, but it gets better. According to Collider, Solos will incorporate time travel, artificial intelligence, smart homes, memory transplants, and much more. And as someone who loves sci-fi and stories of human connection, this seems right up my alley and the kind of riveting watch that sneaks the feels on you.

Deadline also reported that Aduba will play Sasha; Beharie will portray Nera; Freeman is Stuart; Hathaway portrays Leah; Mackie is Tom; Mirren will play Peg; Stevens portrays Otto and Wu will play Jenny. They also reported that Sam Taylor-Johnson from Gypsy, Laura Lancaster from The Expanse, and Pixie Wespiser will be serving as producers. Taylor-Johnson directed two episodes alongside Weil, who will be making his directorial debut on Solos. Additional directors include Zach Braff from Scrubs and Tiffany Johnson from Girls Room.

