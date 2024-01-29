Amazon Prime Cuts Projects From POC Regions To Focus on Europe

Streaming has fundamentally changed the way we view movies and TV shows. One of the things I have enjoyed most about this change is that it has brought more diverse stories to a variety of audiences, but it seems like the streaming services themselves might not be as happy about that.

Essentially, Amazon Prime Video has chosen to content and staff in Africa and the Middle East, while focusing more of their international brand on European originals. Variety calls it the MENA content region, standing for Middle Eastern and North African. Some shows that have already been approved and slated to premiere will still be shown, like LOL ZA and Ebuka Turns Up Africa. I think it’s good that they will not take back what has already been in the pipeline, but this could mean that Prime Video will not be looking to make any more new originals from this area, sadly.

Prime will still have teams in the MENA region, but the operations will be cut. However, operations in Europe will expand so much that there will be two separate teams. In an email, Europe’s Variety reports that VP Barry Furlong says, in part: “I have carefully evaluated our structure in the region and decided to make some adjustments to our operating model to rebalance and pivot our resources to focus on the areas that drive the highest impact and long-term success.” This is clearly a business move by Prime at large, which is expected. It still doesn’t sit completely right with me.

To be fair, Variety did report that Prime Video had expanded some operations in the MENA area last year. They said that they were committed to telling stories that haven’t been shown before, and that they hope to attract more African storytellers. They still have established teams in South Africa and Nigeria, and like I said, the slated shows that will be premiering are still going to come out. I am happy for that, at least! I just hope that the expansion of Europe will not deter Amazon Prime from continuing to make diverse shows that highlight other parts of the world.

