Back when Mean Girls came out in 2004, Amanda Seyfried was only 18 years old—barely older than her character, Karen, a high schooler. But apparently that didn’t stop a lot of men and boys from having really inappropriate reactions to one of Karen’s defining characteristics.

In the film, Karen is lovably dim, describing herself as stupid. But she has other talents, claiming to have “ESPN” because she can foretell the weather. “My breasts can always tell when it’s going to rain,” she tells Lindsay Lohan’s Cady. “Well … they can tell when it’s raining.”

Speaking to Marie Claire, Seyfried says that she would get recognized in public after the movie’s release, and that mostly, it was guys asking her if it was raining. I’m sure they felt endlessly clever. “I always felt really grossed out by that,” she says. “I was like 18 years old. It was just gross.” Seyfried started acting young (she was on soaps as a teen), but she managed to avoid real child star fame and all the dangers and pitfalls that come with it. She told Marie Claire:

I think being really famous [young] must really fucking suck … It must make you feel completely unsafe in the world. I see these younger actors who think they have to have security. They think they have to have an assistant. They think their whole world has changed. It can get stressful. I’ve seen it happen to my peers.

