Glen Powell, the gentleman that you are (according to Amanda Seyfried)

It is your resident Glen Powell fan here to report that there is yet another story about him out there, being a good guy. Truly love that he keeps giving us reasons to love him.

Amanda Seyfried was talking with PEOPLE when she started to talk about when her dress broke. She said that she had her stylist dress it up and it was a vintage Dior Haute Couture and she won an award that night for her work in The Dropout

Seyfried, who is in the new Peacock series Long Bright River, was talking about her journey at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. The actress shared that while she was there, her dress broke and according to her her “boobs fell out” of her dress. Who was there to help cover her up? None other than Glen Powell.

“I was wearing this amazing vintage dress. I made my stylist dress up in it before I went just for fun,” she said. “It was kind of sewn together and it started truly falling apart, literally falling off of me on the red carpet, and I think there were even interviews where I’m saying it’s breaking off.”

She went on to say that her dress broke as she was speaking with him and that he was nothing but a gentleman about it “I was talking to Glen Powell in the corner near my table, and we were joking around about something and I lifted my arms up, and my boobs were just out. My dress fell apart,” she said. “We both screamed, and like the gentleman he is, he covered me. He didn’t look… I think. None of us were expecting that, but that dress had truly just given up.”

Seyfried said she ended up wearing someone’s jacket on stage.

Good men still exist!

I know it can seem like this is a “bare minimum” type of situation but that’s kind of where we are with society. Seyfried’s dress mishap was unfortunate but as least she had someone like Powell standing by to respectfully make sure she was covered up.

It has been a nice trend I’ve noticed in Hollywood. Many of these leading men have stepped up with wardrobe malfunctions or if their co-star is having an issue with their outfits and I just think it is very nice to know that chivalry isn’t completely dead.

We spoke with Seyfried for Long Bright River, you can see our interview below:

