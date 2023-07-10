It’s been years, but The Witcher 3 is still a favorite amongst gamers for a reason. This action-adventure game with RPG elements has stood the test of time because your in-game choices can affect the ending. While the biggest choices are to choose the allies to help you fight against the Wild Hunt, there’s an equally important choice that needs to be made: who will be Geralt’s lover?

Yennefer and Triss

This romance option is one part bogus and one part hilarious. I think this romance option is a very important lesson on greed and lust. When you try to have it all, you risk losing it all. If, in the game, you end up romancing Triss and Yennefer, you won’t get the ending you’re hoping for (probably).

Once you get to the main quest, It Takes Three to Tango, Geralt will find himself being seduced by Triss and Yennifer. While this might be the wet dream you were aiming for, it doesn’t end the way you want. The pair chains Geralt up while he’s alone in bed, until Dandelion rescues him.

If players try to smooth things over with either sorceress, Geralt will be rejected. So unless you have a humiliation kink and want to see Geralt chained up, I’d recommend staying away from this ending.

Triss

(CD Projekt)

Okay, so Triss and Geralt have a long history in the games. She’s been Geralt’s main love interest throughout the trilogy. They’ve saved each other countless times. Don’t forget she has put her own self-interests first, but she does seem to love Geralt.

This is an obvious choice for gamers, especially since Triss isn’t in the books as much as Yen. So I can’t blame someone for choosing to pursue Triss. You’ll get a chance to end up with the redhead if you’ve been pursuing her in the previous two games.

Yennefer

(CD Projekt)

Maybe I’m biased because I’m a Yennefer and Geralt shipper (just like Henry Cavill). The two have a long, long history together. They’re fated.

She’s well-respected and one of the most powerful sorceresses. She loves Siri like she’s her own. They could be the power couple with their OP offspring. Plus, she’s hot. Is her unicorn fetish a little on the weirder side? Yeah, definitely, but that’s part of why she’s a great option—especially if you’re a fan of the books.

If you choose to pursue Yen, then the two of them could end up together and have a beautiful life. Can you tell this is what I chose?

(featured image: CD Projekt)

