‘All the money in the world cannot buy happiness’: Elon Musk refers to his alleged burner account in latest dig at Democrats

The alleged Elon Musk burner account just gets sadder by the minute. Now, he is claiming that it is an attempt at “loving yourself” as the “left” preaches we should all do. My guy, you’ve gotta know it is not the same thing.

An account that goes by the name Adrian Dittmann began posting praise for Elon Musk, calling him a great father and even praising Musk’s work in tech. Using the account to join spaces on X, fans took notice that it seemed as if Dittmann would reference things happening at Musk’s own companies and thus began the deep dive into who Dittmann was. X came to the conclusion that it was just Musk praising himself on a burner account.

Word got back to Musk and he did not react in a calm or rational way to the news. Many reported he was blocking people from using X if they talked about the burner account and now he allegedly posted a tweet saying that IF he was Adrian Dittmann, isn’t that what loving yourself is all about?

The tweet, which has seemingly been deleted from Musk’s X account, read as follows: “Suppose for a moment that Adrian Dittmann IS a sock puppet account I use to flatter my main. Isn’t the left always telling people to love themselves? Or am I just not loving myself in their narrow, conscripted, ‘right’ way? Hypocrisy at its finest.”

As AesPolitics1 on X wrote, “This tweet is proof that all the money in the world cannot buy happiness.”

This tweet is proof that all the money in the world cannot buy happiness. pic.twitter.com/NAXdIGYiUX — Aes?? (@AesPolitics1) December 30, 2024

There is still no confirmed news on whether or not the Dittmann account is actually Elon Musk’s but the fact that he thinks tweeting from a burner account constitutes self-love is actually kind of sad. Well, sad and pathetic.

Self-love isn’t about publicly tweeting as your own fan

I have the time today so I am going to give Elon a little lesson. If you want to actually practice self-love, that means knowing that people hating on your on your own social media app doesn’t matter because you love who you are. If you need to praise yourself from a burner account, then you’re not really practicing “self-love” at all. You’re desperately trying to seem like you’re loved.

On the one hand, I guess I get it. If I sucked as much as Elon Musk does, I’d also want to seem cool. But I probably wouldn’t tweet about how cool I was MYSELF let alone from a burner account. That’s just a level of sad that no one should aspire to be. Whatever the truth with the Dittmann account is, Musk did seemingly think that self-love was making everyone else think you have fans and boy oh boy is that just deranged.

You know how you can be loved and be cool? Use your money to HELP people instead of whatever it is Elon Musk is doing. But he’s too busy maybe tweeting from burner accounts trying to get people to like him. How sad your day to day life must be, Elon.

