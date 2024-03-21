Here’s Your Watch Order For ‘The Crow’ Saga

The Crow is on the wing … again. It’s cool if you’re excited for the reboot starring Bill Skarsgård as the undead hero Eric Draven, but what if you want to catch up on the source material? The movies in The Crow series share a few common features: they each feature a man, violently murdered, trying to make things right and get revenge after he’s resurrected by a mystical crow. The quality of each film varies, but they’re great if you like bloody superheroics and supernatural revenge horror.

Here are all the movies in The Crow series, in order.

The Crow (1994)

The film that started it all (aside from the original comic book series, that is). Eric Draven (Brandon Lee) is killed along with his lover, Shelly (Sofia Shinas). But when the young girl he and Shelly cared for in life, Sarah (Rochelle Davis), visits his grave a year later, he’s resurrected by a crow to make things right.

The Crow: City of Angels (1996)

Sarah (Mia Kirshner) is all grown up and working as a tattoo artist in Los Angeles. When Ashe Corven (Vincent Pérez) is murdered along with his son, Sarah guides him through his resurrection so that he can avenge their murders.

The Crow: Salvation (2000)

When Alex Corvis (Eric Mabius) is framed and executed for his girlfriend’s murder, he and a witness named Erin (Kirsten Dunst) set out to find the real killers after he’s resurrected by the Crow.

The Crow: Wicked Prayer (2005)

Jimmy Cuervo (Edward Furlong) and his lover Lily ( are murdered by a Satanic biker gang in a ritual to awaken the Antichrist. But—you guessed it—Jimmy is resurrected by the Crow, and begins his mission to take out the gang.

Reboot: The Crow (2024)

That brings us to the reboot, coming out on June 7. After many years of languishing in development hell, The Crow is finally coming to theaters, where it will start the saga all over again with a retelling of Eric and Shelly’s story.

