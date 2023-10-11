Need More Taika and Rhys in Your Life? Here Is Everything They’re in Together!

Have you been watching Our Flag Means Death, and were you suddenly overcome by the urge to watch everything Taika Waititi and Rhys Darby related? Lucky for you, the two have a storied career not only separately but together as well. Why? Well, friendship. Also, New Zealand. Seems like they love working together because they love that they’re both from New Zealand. I don’t know, seems weird. (I am kidding—I know they’re friends.)

The two knew each other from back home but would go on to work with each other multiple times before falling in love as Ed “Blackbeard” Teach and Stede Bonnet on the hit HBO series—and while some fans may have met them as these beloved pirates, there is a history there that is very fun to explore. Waititi often tries to put Darby in his work (like Rhys Darby having a role in his upcoming film Next Goal Wins). But overall, the two have worked together a few times, and seeing their friendship grow throughout the years as they’ve worked together is just very sweet to see.

So, what are some things you can watch if you’re just in the mood for more of Waititi and Darby together? You’ve come to the right place! Let’s talk about it—and, more importantly, we can talk about these two friends and why fans have fallen in love with them so much.

Hunt For the Wilderpeople (2016)

Of all of Taika Waititi’s films, Hunt For the Wilderpeople does happen to be one of his projects with most of his regular cast members showing up. Waititi loves to bring his friends into his work, like Rachel House, who not only joined him in Hunt for the Wilderpeople but in Thor: Ragnarok, too. Hunt For the Wilderpeople brings a lot of New Zealand legends into the fold, including Jurassic Park star Sam Neill (surprise, he’s from New Zealand), as well as Waititi himself as le Pasteur, and Rhys Darby as Psycho Sam.

Look, is this as much of a starring performance as their roles of Stede and Ed in Our Flag Means Death? No, of course not. That was a surprise for someone like me, who had been watching these two work together for decades before the show came out. But still, Hunt For the Wilderpeople is the kind of movie that highlights Waititi’s ability as a filmmaker to make us laugh and cry and care about these characters all at the same time, made that much better by le Pasteur and Psycho Sam.

What We Do in the Shadows (2014)

The vampires and werewolves in What We Do in the Shadows might not be telling us a beautiful love story together, but at least that’s what we’re getting with Ed and Stede. Anton and Viago? Not so much. Anton (Darby) is the leader of the werewolves, and they really don’t vibe with Viago (Waititi) and the other vampires—until the vampires’ companion, Stu, becomes a werewolf. The vampires are forced to come to terms with the change and learn how to deal with werewolves, all because of their love for Stu.

What We Do In the Shadows has spawned into the beloved new show on FX, and with new characters to know and love (who also hate werewolves), the love for the original movie is greater than ever. This makes me very happy—I’m excited to see so many going back and watching Darby as Anton and Waititi as Viago because they are so different from the Ed and Stede we’ve all come to know them as.

Flight of the Conchords (2007-2009)

Does this one count? In my mind, yes. There are a lot of projects that have one of the two paired up with other members of their friend group, and Flight of the Conchords does happen to feature a lot of Darby with Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie—but Waititi was an unnamed role at one point, so it still counts (he directed episodes of the series though). Is this my plea to get more people to watch the show? Yes. Is this so we can maybe get an HD version of it on HBO? Also yes. I have ulterior motives. It’s a fun watch and one that honestly shows you the humor that this group has—but it’s also just filled with catchy songs (does anyone want to sing the binary solo with me?).

All of these titles should help you fall even more in love with Waititi, Darby, and their work together. Whether that’s for better or for worse though? That’s between you and your god.

