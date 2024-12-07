All ‘King of the Hill’ Christmas episodes, ranked

When it comes to Christmas episodes, King of the Hill delivers a hilarious and heartfelt mix of family drama, awkward holiday chaos, and unique traditions. From wild antics to surprisingly emotional moments, each episode stands out, but some shine brighter than others.

So grab some eggnog, binge a few episodes, and let Arlen do the rest. Let’s rank the King of the Hill Christmas episodes from awkward to iconic!

7. “The Unbearable Blindness of Laying” (Season 2, Episode 11)

In this Christmas episode, Hank walks in on his mom, Tilly, and her then-boyfriend, Gary, in the act—on the kitchen table, no less! The shock temporarily blinds Hank, forcing him to face his emotions and accept his mom’s new relationship.

Meanwhile, Cotton makes things worse by trash-talking Tilly, but Gary unexpectedly stands up to him, earning him some brownie points. Gary then takes Hank on a trip to the tent pastor he likes to help cure his blindness. Gary eventually earns Hank’s grudging respect and regains his sight. It’s at the bottom of the list because it feels more focused on the “I hate my stepdad” aspect than the actual holiday.

6. “Twas the Nut Before Christmas” (Season 5, Episode 8)

If there’s one thing we know about Bill Dauterive, it’s that he’s a lot. His loneliness and need for validation take center stage in this episode when he decides to transform his house into a giant Christmas Village.

It starts as a wholesome attempt to feel connection and happiness but quickly devolves into pure chaos. Bill’s over-the-top antics land him on Hank’s bad side and even cause the break of a new relationship. It ends with a classic lesson about not trying to buy happiness or validation. It’s fun, don’t get me wrong, but King of the Hill has more to offer!

5. “Mrs. Wakefield” (Season 9, Episode 2)

What’s more Christmassy than an old woman who wants to die in your house? Enter Mrs. Wakefield, a sweet yet disturbingly blunt former resident of the Hill family home. She shows up wanting to relive her fond memories of the house and then just casually drops that she’d like to spend her final moments there.

This episode is pure dark comedy gold. The humor comes from how insanely uncomfortable everyone is. Hank is desperate to protect his home from becoming a crime scene, while the neighborhood is oddly on board with the whole thing. It’s a weird Christmas episode, but if you like dark humor, you’ll love it like I do.

4. “The Father, the Son, and J.C.” (Season 6, Episode 4)

I’m not going to lie, the quote “Everyone hated that baby!” is cemented in my brain. While volunteering for Habitat for Humanity, Hank gets a bit too caught up in the holiday cheer and manager promotion and declares his love for Buck Strickland. Cotton, then, is just the most horrific he can be.

The true highlight of this episode comes when Bobby mistakes Jimmy Carter for Jesus, a mix-up that only our sweet naive Bobby Hill could pull off. Between Cotton’s typical terrible behavior, Hank’s awkwardness, and former president Jimmy Carter stepping in as the unlikely peacemaker, this episode is a riot!

3. “Livin’ on Reds, Vitamin C, and Propane” (Season 8, Episode 7)

This episode is King of the Hill’s hilarious take on the classic Christmas road trip disaster. Hank agrees to transport items for his mom and decides an 18-wheeler is the best way to do it. From Peggy composing a terrible novelty Christmas song to Dale, Bill, and Boomhauer stowing away in the truck, it’s as chaotic as possible.

Highlights include Bobby’s unwavering belief in his dad’s trucking skills, the gang almost freezing to death in the mountains, and a star-studded cast of truckers voiced by famous country music singers. This adventure is a perfect holiday treat.

2. “Hillennium” (Season 4, Episode 10)

I need to stress that picking the top three on this list was insanely hard. The only reason “Hillennium” isn’t number one is that it focuses more on Y2K than Christmas. Make no mistake, this is still an all-time favorite for me. It’s insanely quotable and hilarious.

Chappy, Dale, and toilet paper, oh my! What doesn’t this episode have, honestly? Apocalypse content is always a favorite; add the insanity of Dale, Christmas, and dealing with Y2K hysteria, and I’m in heaven! Why yes, I am still wondering about the gerbster Dale, I have many questions.

1. “Pretty, Pretty Dresses” (Season 3, Episode 9)

If you’re looking for the King of the Hill Christmas episode that’ll hit you right in the feels, this is it. The holidays bring out the worst in Bill, and this episode dives deep into his depression as he struggles with being alone during Christmas. It’s heavy stuff, but very real. Not everyone finds the holidays to be “the most magical time of the year.”

Bill’s downward spiral involves him going into a dissociative state and pretending to be his ex-wife, getting an iguana and naming it after her, and ruining dinner, all of which leads to some truly hilarious and heartbreaking moments. The way Hank, Dale, and Boomhauer rally around Bill reminds us why friends are such an important part of life.

This episode doesn’t just have laughs, it has layers. It’s a raw, real look at how the holidays can be tough for people, and it does so without losing the show’s trademark humor. As a person who deals with trauma with humor, this would also crack my top 10 episodes overall. That’s why it’s earned the top spot on this list.

What is your favorite Christmas episode of King of the Hill? Comment and let me know!

