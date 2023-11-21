Here’s How You Can Watch All the ‘Ice Age’ Movies in Order

The Ice Age franchise, initially emerging as a charming, if not slightly off-kilter, story about a woolly mammoth, a sloth, and a saber-toothed tiger, quickly snowballed into a series of gigantic proportions, both in scale and box office receipts.

At its core, the series is a classic example of the buddy comedy genre, albeit with prehistoric creatures. Manny the mammoth, Sid the sloth, and Diego, the saber-toothed tiger, are the mismatched protagonists who navigate the perils of an ice-laden world with a camaraderie that defies evolutionary logic.

Each film in the series adds new characters and zany subplots, yet the heart remains the trio’s endearing and often humorous dynamics. However, the true star of the series might be Scrat, the saber-toothed squirrel whose Sisyphean quest for an acorn provides a through-line for the films. His wordless, slapstick antics offer a delightful homage to the era of silent film comedies, proving that the pursuit of an acorn can be as gripping as any high-stakes drama. Visually, the franchise evolved with the times, its animation growing more sophisticated with each installment. The landscapes are rendered with exquisite detail, making the chilly vistas almost palpable.

And yet, amid this glacial beauty, the franchise never loses its warmth. In a nutshell (which Scrat would undoubtedly go nuts for), Ice Age resonates across ages because it combines clever writing, memorable characters, and a heartwarming message, all wrapped in a prehistoric package that’s as fresh as a newly-thawed glacier. While there have been several short films, TV specials, and a series of video games, let’s look at the franchise’s five prominent films in order.

Ice Age (2002)

(20th Century Fox)

The first Ice Age film takes audiences back to an era when mammoths were more than just a museum exhibit. This glacier-paced, heartwarming caper revolves around an eclectic mix of prehistoric creatures, headlined by Manny, a rather complicated mammoth. His friends include Sid, a sloth with a brain as slow as his species’ reputation, and Diego, a saber-toothed tiger with enough hidden depth to rival the Mariana Trench.

Together, this unlikely trio sets off on a quest to return a human baby to its tribe. In addition, the film regularly follows Scrat, a speechless saber-toothed squirrel who is always looking for a place to bury his acorn. Ice Age is like a warm blanket of nostalgia that reminds us of the timeless joy found in friendship and the occasional nutty pursuit.

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006)

Ice Age: The Meltdown defrosts the charm of its predecessor with a splash, plunging us back into the prehistoric world where our favorite frosty friends face a new, somewhat ironic challenge: global warming. The film, an ecological fable wrapped in mammoth fur, sees Manny, Sid, and Diego navigating a rapidly melting world. Manny, still as woolly and sarcastically lovable as ever, is now confronted with the possibility that he might be the last mammoth on Earth, a notion as chilling as the ice caps themselves.

Sid, the sloth with a heart as big as his overbite, continues his antics, offering comic relief as refreshing as a cold front amid this meltdown. Diego, ever the feline embodiment of cool, confronts his own fears—namely, water, the cat’s age-old nemesis. The film skilfully delivers humor with a subtle environmental message, making glaciers and geysers a backdrop for a story about adapting to change and facing fears. Its lasting impact is not just in the laughs (or the occasional tear) but in its gentle nudge towards awareness about our planet’s fragility. Ice Age: The Meltdown remains a beloved chapter in the Ice Age saga, a reminder that friendship and humor can still flourish even in a thawing world.

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)

In Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs, our intrepid frosty friends stumble upon a hidden world that’s less ‘ice, ice, baby’ and more ‘Jurassic Park.’ This time, the prehistoric posse—Manny, Sid, Diego, and not forgetting Ellie, Manny’s better mammoth half—find themselves in a verdant land teeming with dinosaurs. Manny, grappling with impending fatherhood, is as woolly and wry as ever. Sid, in a move that screams ‘Sid,’ adopts dinosaur eggs, leading to a situation stickier than a tar pit. And Diego? He’s questioning his predatory prowess, a midlife crisis that doesn’t involve buying a sports car.

The inevitable hatching of the dinosaur eggs leads to all sorts of hijinks, including a run-in with a swashbuckling weasel named Buck, voiced with deliciously manic energy by Simon Pegg. The animation is a feast for the eyes, with vibrant colors and textures that make the Cretaceous environment pop. It’s a visual banquet that even Scrat, the acorn-obsessed squirrel, would pause to appreciate. And speaking of Scrat, his slapstick pursuit of that ever-elusive acorn intertwines with a romantic subplot, adding a touch of whimsy to his existential nut chase.

Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012)

The fourth installment in the glacially cool saga sees our prehistoric pack adrift on an iceberg, riding the waves of geological upheaval with the same grace as a mammoth on a surfboard. Manny, the mammoth patriarch, is separated from his family, proving once more that prehistoric parenting is no walk in the park (even a Jurassic one). Sid, our beloved sloth, reunites with his long-lost and somewhat dysfunctional family, adding a new layer to the definition of ‘sloth drama.’

Diego, the saber-toothed tiger with a heart of gold, finds himself unexpectedly smitten, showing that even apex predators can have a soft spot for feline charm. This seafaring adventure introduces a crew of pirate animals led by the fearsome orangutan Captain Gutt. Ice Age: Continental Drift’s storyline navigates themes of friendship, family, and the unending quest for survival with a touch of humor.

Ice Age: Collision Course (2016)

Ice Age: Collision Course catapults our favorite frostbitten friends into an astronomical adventure that’s out of this world – literally. The film orbits around Scrat’s cosmic mishaps as he inadvertently sets off a series of celestial events threatening to bring about the next ice age. Enter Manny, the mammoth with more family issues than a Thanksgiving dinner, grappling with his daughter’s upcoming nuptials and the world’s impending end.

Sid, the sloth, finds a romantic interest, proving that even in prehistoric times, love can bloom faster than a glacier can melt. Diego and Shira, meanwhile, ponder the perils of parenthood. This installment sends the gang on a meteoric mission to save the world, combining space-age antics with stone-age thrills. Collision Course flirts with the boundaries of the Ice Age universe, combining science fiction with prehistoric punchlines and proving that this franchise can still pull a meteoric surprise out of the hat even after five films.

