All ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 Cast and Characters Confirmed

HBO’s House of the Dragon season 2 is here, and it’s time to witness the dance of the dragons. Westeros is readying for a war between the two factions of House Targaryen, the Greens and the Blacks, and joining the fray are a bunch of new characters who will soon have to pick sides.

Recommended Videos

Last we looked in, at the end of season 1, King Viserys I Targaryen was dead. His son, Aemond Targaryen, riding the dragon Vhagar, had just killed his nephew Lucerys Velaryon and his dragon, Arrax, in an epic mid-air battle. Clearly, there are no take-backsies at this point. This means war.

So before you jump into season 2, here’s a list of the House of the Dragon season 2 main cast and the characters they play.

Returning cast and characters

Emma D’Arcy as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen

(Ollie Upton/HBO)

Rhaenyra is the Queen of the Blacks, the heir of the deceased King Viserys I, and claims to be the rightful heir to the Iron Throne. She is currently at Dragonstone. She rides the dragon Syrax.

Olivia Cooke as Queen Dowager Alicent Hightower

(HBO)

Daughter of the King’s former hand, Otto Hightower, Alicent is the second wife of King Viserys I, and now the Dowager Queen. She leads the Greens to rally for her and Viserys’s first-born son’s, King Aegon II Targaryen, claim to the Iron Throne. Rhaenyra and Alicent were once friends, but with Lucerys’ death at the hands of Alicent’s second son Aemond, the chasm between the former friends is wide and permanent.

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen

(HBO)

Brother to King Viserys I Targaryen and uncle, husband, and consort to Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen, Daemon is father to three of Rhaenyra’s six children and also has two daughters, Baela and Rhaena, from his previous marriage to Lady Laena Velaryon. Daemon rides the dragon Caraxes.

Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole

(HBO)

Once a member of the Kingsguard, Ser Criston Cole is now the Lord Commander of the Kingsguard and the protector of Queen Alicent. He once loved Rhaenyra, but now hates her. He is completely sworn to Alicent and the Greens’ cause.

Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower

(HBO)

Ser Otto is the father of the Dowager Queen Alicent. He was once the hand of King Viserys I and the king before him, before Viserys questioned his loyalty and removed him from his position. He is now Team Green and supports his grandson Aegon II Targaryen’s claim to the Iron Throne.

Matthew Needham as Lord Larys Strong

(HBO)

Larys Strong is the Lord of Harrenhal, after his father, Lyonel Strong and elder brother Harwin Strong were both killed in a massive fire at Harrenhal, which he himself is suspected to be responsible for. He curries favor and has a complicated relationship with Queen Alicent that might make most people squirm.

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, “The Sea Snake”

(HBO)

Lord Corlys Velaryon is one of the richest men in Westeros, a strong warrior, and owns the largest fleet of ships to control the seas. Both of Lord Corlys’ children with Princess Rhaenys Targaryen are now dead. He supports the claim of his daughter-in-law, Queen Rhaenyra, to the Iron Throne.

Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen

(HBO)

Princess Rhaenys is the “Queen Who Never Was.” She was passed over for reign in favor of her cousin, Viserys, but remains a strong and powerful player. She is wife to Lord Corlys Velaryon and mother to Laenor and Lena (both deceased). She rides the dragon Meleys (The Red Queen) and supports the Blacks.

Bethany Antonia as Lady Baela Targaryen and Phoebe Campbell as Lady Rhaena Targaryen

(Ollie Upton/HBO)

Baela is the elder daughter of Daemon and Laena, and betrothed to Queen Rhaenyra’s eldest son, Jacaerys. She rides the dragon Moondancer.

Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria

(Ollie Upton/HBO)

Once a brothel owner and loved by Daemon Targaryen, Mysaria is now knows as the “White Worm.” She deals in secrets and information with Red Keep.

Jefferson Hall as Ser Tyland Lannister and Lord Jason Lannister (Lord of Casterly Rock)

(HBO)

Remember Jason Lannister from the tourney in honour of Aegon II’s name day, where he tried to ask for Rhaenyra’s hand in marriage? He’s the Lord of Casterly Rock. Ser Tyland is his twin, and the Master of Ships on King Aegon II’s council.

New Cast and Characters in House of The Dragon season 2

Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark

(HBO)

Lord Cregan is the Lord of Winterfell and known as the Wolf of the North. From the season 2 photos, it looks like he and Jacaerys Velaryon, who has flown to Winterfell on his dragon to rally support for his mother’s claim to the throne, might be getting along well. Does that mean House Stark is Team Blacks? We shall see.

Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower

(HBO)

We caught a glimpse of Ser Gwayne Hightower of Oldtown in the pilot episode, when he jousted with Prince Daemon Targaryen at the tourney. He is the son of Ser Otto Hightower and brother of Queen Alicent.

Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers

As her name indicates, Alys Rivers is an illegitimate child of the Riverlands. She is a healer at Harrenhal and has visions of the future.

Sir Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong

Ser Simon is the castellan of Harrenhal, the seat of House Strong, and the great-uncle of Larys Strong. With the death of the Lord of Harrenhal and his eldest son Harwin, he might surely have questions to ask of Lord Larys.

Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull and Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull

Ollie Upton (HBO)

Alyll isn’t one of the power players, but he could have a part to play in the war after all. He is a sailor who saved Lord Corlys Velaryon’s life during the battle at the Stepstones in season 1, so he could possibly be fighting for the Blacks. Addam is his younger brother.

Tom Bennett as Ulf the White

Ulf, it would seem, is one of the smallfolk in King’s Landing, a raconteur, someone who entertains with stories and anecdotes. But he’s about to become a major player in the story of kings, queens, and dragons this season.

Kieran Bew as Hugh Hammer

Hugh Hammer is a blacksmith in King’s Landing with has his own struggles. His daughter is sick, and he must find a way to help her. But there’s more to him than meets the eye, and he’ll be dancing the dance with the royalty soon.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy