All ‘Gray Man’ Books in Order

Dude, I love Digmon. Gray Man was my jam. Metal Gray Man? Even better. And when War Gray Man and Metal Garururmon fused together? Forget about it. I didn’t know there were books about him! Boutta order some right now!

Wait, they aren’t? My b. I thought you meant—oh, you’re talking about the Gray Man series by Mark Greaney. I was thinking about Greymon. Oops.

What is the Gray Man BOOK series about?

The Gray Man series is about a top assassin named Court Gentry, who is not nor has ever been a Digimon. Like many assassin protagonists, he was burned by the CIA and is now working freelance. Tough gig. Now he makes a living by killing people. So like … does he do that through LinkedIn or is it more of a Craigslist kinda deal? Maybe I’ll find out by the end of the series!

The first novel in Greaney’s series, The Gray Man, was adapted into a film starring Ryan Gosling as The Gray Man himself. Old Grayg was serving time for a (totally justifiable) murder of his abusive father and was courted by the CIA to work as an assassin in exchange for his freedom. Naturally, things begin to go south, as deals with the CIA regarding murder for hire are wont to do.

Gray Man Series In Order:

The Gray Man (2009)

On Target (2010)

Ballistic (2011)

Dead Eye (2013)

Back Blast (2016)

Gunmetal Gray (2017)

Agent in Place (2018)

Mission Critical (2019)

One Minute Out (2020)

Relentless (2021)

Sierra Six (2022)

Burner (2023)

The Chaos Agent (2024)

