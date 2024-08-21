The DNC roll call song list would make a great Spotify playlist

My favorite game to play during the DNC roll call was trying to figure out what song would play for each state. A tradition at the Democratic National Convention allows every state to share their support for the candidates, and the 2024 DNC roll call was something else.

The introduction to each state had a song either specific to that state or just whatever fight song DJ Cassidy found fitting for that situation. Honestly, it made the roll call so much fun because I just kept trying to guess what song was going to end up getting the honor.

My home state of Pennsylvania surprised me by playing a Pittsburgh-themed song instead of any song from Rocky. (That’s right! Take THAT, Philadelphia.) But let’s go through state by state and talk about what song ushered in their delegates!

Delaware

While many of the songs played at the convention made sense for the state, the choice to play Whitney Houston and Kygo’s cover of “Higher Love” (originally a Steve Winwood song) is a bit more complicated. Delaware got the first big moment as Joe Biden’s home state, and “Higher Love” was played after Biden’s 2020 victory speech and was also played after his speech at the DNC in 2024.

Alabama

Unsurprisingly, the state of Alabama played the Lynyrd Skynyrd classic “Sweet Home Alabama” when it was their time to shine. At first, they passed so that Delaware, the home state of Joe Biden, could go first but when the song came back around, Alabama brought the energy.

It is a song synonymous with the state. Probably because “Alabama” is literally in the title of it but hey, it also is fun to sing!

Alaska

Portugal. The Man is a band from Alaska and they are very proud of their Alaskan roots. So it isn’t surprising that the state of Alaska used their song “Feel It Still” for their roll call anthem. The members of the band share their love of the state in their music too!

American Samoa

And now we get into the “why this song?” additions to the roll call. American Samoa was there and their delegates gave their votes to Kamala Harris and Tim Walz but their song? “The Edge of Glory” by Lady Gaga. Why? I don’t really know. Gaga has supported Democratic candidates in the past so maybe they just picked songs that have artists who would support the DNC.

Arizona

I made a joke before we got to Arizona (when I hadn’t yet figured out the trend of songs about the states or artists from said state). I said “What are they going to do? Play a Stevie Nicks song for Arizona?” So imagine my surprise when Stevie Nicks’ “The Edge of Seventeen” was played for her home state of Arizona.

Arkansas

The Fleetwood Mac vibes continued when we got to Arkansas and the state had “Don’t Stop” by the band play. The song has a deep history with Arkansas, thanks to Bill Clinton. Clinton used the song during his campaign back in the 90s.

Colorado

If you’re wondering how “September” by Earth, Wind, and Fire, works with the state of Colorado, look no further than one of the lead singers! Philip Bailey is from Denver and that’s pretty much all the DNC needs to celebrate with a banger.

Connecticut

I guess there was no song about Connecticut to use because the DNC chose “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)” by Stevie Wonder to bring in the state. The song literally has no connection to the state. But Wonder did sing it at the DNC in the past and former president Barack Obama loves him and that’s enough.

Democrats Abroad

Now this choice is funny. The DNC got jokes! For Democrats Abroad, the song was “Love Train” by the O’Jays. You know, the song that starts with “People all over the world, join hands.” I see you, DNC. You got the “hahas” this time around.

Washington D.C.

The District of Columbia (also known as Washington D.C.) could have a number of songs that relate to the capital of the United States. Instead of going all American, the song of choice was “Let Me Clear My Throat” by DJ Kool ft. Biz Markie & Doug E. Fresh. Feels like this was just picked for the vibes and I cannot really fault them for it.

Florida

Again, a state that popped up and I instantly said “Will this be a Tom Petty song?” As always, I was right. Petty’s band, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, have a song titled “I Won’t Back Down” that has often been used by Republican candidates. When Petty was alive, he pushed back at it and his family is doing the same even after his death, telling Donald Trump he wasn’t allowed to use it.

On the flip of that, Petty and his representatives apparently love letting Democrats use his music and that’s why I love him.

Georgia

Georgia came out guns a-blazing. They didn’t just play a song. They had Lil Jon come out and perform it. The rapper, who is from Georgia, came down the stairs to his song with DJ Snake “Turn Down for What” and it brought a lot of energy to the roll call.

Lil Jon performs during roll call at the Democratic Convention pic.twitter.com/OYADgYt1qb — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 21, 2024

Like…in no world would I have imagined this would happen at the DNC.

Guam

Guam loves Sabrina Carpenter apparently. The song “Espresso” played during their time and if you know why, please let me know. Maybe they too love this banger.

Hawaii

Bruno Mars was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii. So the state used his song “24K Magic” to bring in their votes. They happily reminded the DNC how they are also the birthplace of Barack Obama and just genuinely how great the state is.

Idaho

I have to think whoever picked these songs had a “teehee” about this. For Idaho, the song “Private Idaho” by the B-52’s played. Is this song about Idaho? Nope! Band said as much but hey, who cares. It’s fun.

Illinois

“Sirius” by The Alan Parsons Project is associated with the city of Chicago thanks to the Bulls (and Michael Jordan). So the choice is fully because of that.

Indiana

Michael Jackson was born in Indiana. So of course the state had a Michael Jackson song underscoring their votes. The song “Don’t Stop Til You Get Enough” off of Jackson’s Off the Wall album was played.

Iowa

Kool & the Gang is not from Iowa. The song “Celebration” has nothing to do with Iowa. Maybe someone just loved it. But it is unclear why this was the choice.

Kansas

Supernatural fans, we did it. The band Kansas, formed in the state’s capital of Topeka, is often connected to the state given the name. But “Carry On My Wayward Son” is one of those songs that really just makes you want to rock out (and reminds me of those Winchester boys). Honestly, I was waiting for the Impala to show up.

Kentucky

Jack Harlow is from Kentucky and his song “First Class” played to bring his home state into the roll call. Harlow also performed for Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear last year.

Louisiana

We make fun of the New Orleans born star DJ Khaled but he does have some bangers. To celebrate his home state of Louisiana, the song “All I Do Is Win” played that features T-Pain, Ludcaris, Snoop Dogg, and Rick Ross.

Maine

We’re back with another “why?” choice! The band Walk the Moon’s song “Shut Up and Dance” played for the state of Maine. They have no connection to the state but have talked negatively about Donald Trump so I think it was just simply a “they support us” pick.

Maryland

Maryland got the song “Respect” by Aretha Franklin for their announcement. She was from Tennessee but she was a very vocal supporter of Democratic candidates and performed at multiple DNCs.

Massachusetts

Sometimes, I just scream “THE DEPARTED” and that’s what happened when the Dropkick Murphys’ song “I’m Shipping Up to Boston” started to play for the state of Massachusetts. The song is often associated with the state and played when Biden took a trip to Ireland but also the lead singer, Ken Casey, has spoken against Trump in the past.

Michigan

You probably guessed what they picked before you even saw it. Of course they played an Eminem song at the DNC for Michigan. The star of 8 Mile often talks about being from Michigan in his music and the song “Lose Yourself,” that they played at the DNC, is from the Michigan set film. Eminem is also very much against Donald Trump and Republican candidates.

Mississippi

Mississippi born Sam Cooke is no stranger to Democratic campaigns. My favorite of his songs, “A Change Is Gonna Come” often makes an appearance but for Mississippi’s roll call, the song “Twistin’ the Night Away” got its time to shine.

Missouri

The Midwest Princess herself, Chappell Roan, is from Missouri. So it isn’t surprising that the state used her hit song “Good Luck, Babe!” to celebrate the state. After all, we all saw those camo hats that the Harris/Walz campaign were selling that straight up look like the Roan “Midwest Princess” inspired hat.

Montana

Lenny Kravitz has supported the Biden/Harris campaign in the back but otherwise, the choice to play his “American Woman” song for the state of Montana has no connection to each other.

Nebraska

Katy Perry is not from Nebraska but she has been very vocal about her support of Democratic candidates. So her song “Firework” was played for the state.

Nevada

I have never been happier than hearing the chords of “Mr. Brightside” for the state of Nevada. The band, the Killers, are famously from Las Vegas and are currently doing a residency there. What is great about this though is that the Killers were “neutral” in the past on politics but have changed their tune throughout the years and are more supportive of Democratic candidates.

New Hampshire

“Don’t Stop Believin'” by Journey has no connection to New Hampshire. The choice truly is baffling but also I don’t think anyone is mad about hearing a Journey song.

New Jersey

I will not get on my soap box about how “Born in the USA” is not actually a rallying cry for patriotism but it is the least surprising move to have a Bruce Springsteen song play for the state of New Jersey. Would have loved it was “Born to Run” instead though.

New Mexico

Demi Lovato is from New Mexico and her song “Confident” was played to celebrate her home state.

New York

The Jay-Z and Alicia Keys song “Empire State of Mind” has taken over New York. As a New Yorker, I cannot go a single day without hearing it. I wish I could! I want nothing more than to not hear this song every waking moment I am outside but it is just in the air. So…yeah, I wasn’t surprised when it was used to bring us into the DNC.

North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA, RAISE UP! This is one of those songs that really gets North Carolinians hype. I know. I went to high school and college there. We LOVE it. The song “Raise Up” by Petey Pablo is an anthem for the state and that’s all because Pablo is from there.

North Dakota

Alicia Key’s “Girl on Fire” has zero connection to North Dakota but also did anyone else instantly think about Katniss Everdeen from The Hunger Games?

Northern Mariana Islands

Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell’s song “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” celebrated the Northern Mariana Islands. The song has no connection to them but there are high mountains there so again, who is trying to be funny at the DNC?

Ohio

John Legend is from Ohio and his song, “Green Light,” brought the state into the DNC with their votes.

Oklahoma

It’s not the musical (or songs from the Twisters soundtrack) but for Oklahoma, they did use an Oklahoma native’s song. Garth Brooks is from Tulsa and his song “Ain’t Goin’ Down (‘Til the Sun Comes Up)” played for the state.

Oregon

The band Modest Mouse is from Portland and their song “Float On” played for the state’s roll call moment.

Pennsylvania

I have never been happier as a girl born in Pittsburgh. For the most part, my home state of Pennsylvania loves to shout out Philadelphia. Especially politically because of the birth of democracy or WHATEVER. But for me, I’m a Pittsburgh girl through and through. And Pittsburgh girls bleed black and gold.

So when I heard the song “Black and Yellow” playing? Iconic. The Wiz Khalifa song is a staple in Pittsburgh arenas and the fact that my city got a shout out was perfect.

There was also a Philly nod (boooo) with “Motownphilly” by Boyz II Men and that’s fine.

Puerto Rico

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” was the song of the summer a few years ago and the Puerto Rican duo brought a perfect energy to the DNC.

Rhode Island

I mean if I was the state of Rhode Island, I also would use the song “Shake It Off” by Taylor Swift just because. (She is famously from Pennsylvania.)

South Carolina

“Get Up (I Feel Like Being a) Sex Machine” by singer James Brown helped celebrate South Carolina, where Brown was born.

South Dakota

We are back with another “I don’t know why” choice! The song “What I Like About You” by the Romantics played for South Dakota just…because, I guess.

Tennessee

The state of Tennessee might be the country capital with many of our favorite stars hailing from the state but there is no one bigger and better than Dolly Parton. The icon is a Tennessee legend and her song “9 To 5” played during the state’s moment.

Texas

A lot of people are from Texas. But no one is Beyoncé except for Beyoncé. The singer, who has supported Democratic candidates in the past, released a song earlier this year called “Texas Hold ‘Em” and so why not celebrate the state with a song that features the state and is sung by someone from there? Perfect, if you ask me!

Utah

You’ve probably not thought about the song “Animal” by Neon Trees for a few years but the band is from Utah so the DNC reminded everyone that this song exists.

Vermont

Noah Kahan became a sensation online with his song “Stick Season” and so his home state of Vermont used it during the roll call.

U.S. Virgin Islands

Mic Love is from the Virgin Islands and the song “VI to the Bone” is a tribute to his home. So what a fitting choice.

Virginia

Timbaland is from Virginia and has spoken about politics in the past. So his song “The Way I Are” ushering in his home state is pretty cool.

Washington

Macklemore and Ryan Lewis are both from Washington and their song “Can’t Hold Us” brought in the rainy state. I mean, I get it. I don’t really know what Nirvana song would really capture the energy.

West Virginia

John Denver is not from West Virginia. It is a point of contention with the song “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” Reports say he never even went to the state but still, it is now an anthem for the state (rightfully so).

Wisconsin

The band House of Pain’s song “Jump Around” is known for getting people hype so why not have it bring in Wisconsin?

Wyoming

“I Gotta Feeling” by the Black Eyed Peas has no real connection to Wyoming but if you went to high school in the late 00s, you know how hype this song can you get.

Minnesota

Are we surprised it is Prince? Tim Walz has talked about Prince a lot. The state loves that Prince is from there and even in their roll call, they made Prince references. It is just the way of Minnesota so playing Prince music was a given. The first was the song “Kiss,” which is an iconic song from his discography.

The other song featured for Walz’s state was “1999” and as a Prince fan, I cannot fault these choices! They’re so good.

California

The home state of Kamala Harris got quite a few songs. The Dr. Dre song “The Next Episode” was featured and led into some iconic choices, like two different Kendrick Lamar songs. Both “Alright” and “Not Like Us” have been used for the Harris/Walz campaign.

The moment for California did, of course, have to include “California Love” by 2 Pac.

Did you have a favorite moment from the roll call? Let us know which state was your favorite in the comments!

