Just How Many ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ Books Are There, Anyway?

You can’t step into a store without spotting the familiar Diary of a Wimpy Kid books. Author Jeff Kinney’s series follows the character of Greg Heffley, a (wimpy) kid just trying to get through middle school. The relatable stories have helped legions of kids navigate the difficult tween years, but they’re so omnipresent, it’s tough to tell exactly how many books there are in the series. Here’s a cheat sheet.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2007)

Greg starts a new school, and nobody seems to like him very much. Even his best friend Rowley is more popular than he is.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2008)

After an embarrassing incident at the public pool, Greg heads into a new school year hoping no one hears what happened. Unfortunately, his big brother Rodrick has other ideas.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw (2009)

Greg’s dad tries to toughen him up by forcing him to do “manly” chores. Things get real when the elder Heffley threatens Greg with military school ….

(Amulet Books)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days (2009)

Greg wants to hide out in his room all summer, but his mom has other plans. Time for some forced-fun family time!

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Ugly Truth (2010)

Greg’s getting older, which means going to parties with girls. Will Greg be able to cope with the pressure now that his best friend Rowley is away?

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Cabin Fever (2011)

Greg gets accused of damaging school property. Just when it seems he’ll be caught a snowstorm forces him indoors with his family.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Third Wheel (2012)

This one’s all about finding a date for a Valentine’s Day dance, and how it feels when your friend gets a date … but you don’t.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Hard Luck (2013)

Everything’s been going wrong for Greg. Rowley even moved on to other friends, and Greg has a difficult time finding a new group.

(Amulet Books)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (2014)

The Heffleys hit the road for a family road trip, but everything goes off the rails fast. They get lost, deal with dive-bombing seagulls, and have to use (gasp!) gas station bathrooms.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Old School (2015)

Greg’s whole town has given up electronics. He and his family don’t cope very well when their whole town dives up electronics and internet. Can’t say we blame them!

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Double Down (2016)

Halloween is coming, but the scariest thing happening in Greg’s life is his mother banning him from playing video games.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway (2017)

The Heffleys take a tropical vacation, but it turns out to be filled with digestive issues, sunburns, and scary “locals” who want to take a bite out of Greg.

(Amulet Books)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown (2018)

The kids get a snow day, granting them the perfect opportunity to duke it out on the playground with friends, allies … and a few enemies.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball (2019)

Did someone say “toxic mold?” The Heffleys get more than they bargained for when they remodel their home.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Deep End (2020)

It’s time for another summer vacation, and this time the Heffleys are going camping. Then the rain comes … and the floods.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big Shot (2021)

Greg somehow makes the basketball team, even after making a fool of himself on field day. Will his inner athlete finally emerge?

(Amulet Books)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Diper Överlöde (2022)

Greg goes on tour with Rodrick’s band, Löded Diper, but he’s not really cut out for all the rocking and rolling Rodrick does.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: No Brainer (2023)

Greg is excited when he hears his town might condemn the school building, but then he realizes it means he’ll be separated from Rowley. Time to rally his classmates to save the school!

The entire Diary of a Wimpy Kids series (all 18 of them!) is available in stores and online.

(featured image: Amulet Books)

