Gather ’round, gang. We need to talk about the (maybe cursed) cast of Death on the Nile, Kenneth Branagh’s adaptation of the Agatha Cristie novel and the follow-up to 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express.

While most of us have made like the distracted boyfriend meme and turned our attention from gentlemen detective Hercule Poirot to gentlemen detective Benoit Blanc in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out franchise, the ensemble murder mystery movie is coming to theaters after multiple Covid-19 delays and at least one controversy.

This movie was supposed to come out in 2019, y’all — a very different time for so many reasons. Your mileage will certainly vary but should you choose to check it out, and want to come in armed to solve the mystery before Monsieur Poirot, here’s a quick guide to the Death on the Nile characters and who plays them.

Kenneth Branagh is Hercule Poirot

That’s a freebie. You probably already knew this one. The director stars as the eccentric Belgian detective.

Tom Bateman is Bouc

Bouc’s back! If you saw Murder on the Orient Express, you are already familiar with Poirot’s young and boisterous friend. This time around, we learn a little bit more about Bouc, starting with…

Annette Bening is Euphemia Bouc

Bouc’s mother! She is an artist. The two are vacationing with the wedding party of one of Bouc’s old friends.

Gal Gadot is Linnet Ridgeway-Doyle

She’s rich. She’s married. She has enough champagne to fill the Nile. That’s pretty much all you need to know about the Wonder Woman star and “Imagine” organizer’s character. After running off with her friend’s fiancé, Linnet is more than a little paranoid. Perhaps she shouldn’t have invited a ton of people she didn’t trust on her honeymoon? Just a thought!

Armie Hammer is Simon Doyle

The disgraced Call Me By Your Name actor, who was accused of sexual violence and rape in 2021 (this is believed to be another reason why the film was delayed), plays Linnet’s whirlwind new husband. Simon is pretty slimy and scary from the get-go, so it’s not too much of a stretch.

Emma Mackey is Jacqueline de Bellefort

Sex Education stand-out Mackey plays Linnet’s ex-friend and Simon’s ex-fiancé. She shows up unexpectedly on the honeymoon and doesn’t seem too bothered by how suspicious that looks.

Russell Brand as Linus Windleshan

Simon’s not the only one with an ex on board. Brand plays Linnet’s former fiancé, who is full of yearning and happens to be a doctor. With that, the love square is complete.

Ali Fazal is Andrew Katchadourian

Linnet’s cousin, a lawyer, is also part of the group. It’s unclear whether he’s there for work or play.

Sophie Okonedo as Salome Otterbourne

Okonedo plays a jazz singer who has been hired to provide entertainment on Linnet and Simon’s honeymoon. But since this is an Agatha Christie novel, everything is connected. Salome has ties to the other passengers too. (Fun fact: in the novel, this character is a romance novelist.)

Letitia Wright as Rosalie Otterbourne

Black Panther and Small Axe actress Wright, who came under fire for posting misleading anti-vax information on social media, plays Salome’s niece and business manager. Like Jacqueline, Rosalie went to school with Linnet. Are they good friends who support each other, or is there something more there?

Rose Leslie is Louise Bourget

The former Game of Thrones star gets back to her Downton Abbey roots as lady’s maid to Linnet. Is a jealous, conniving maid too obvious? Christie did kind of invent a lot of the tropes we’re tired of today, so it’s not out of the question.

Jennifer Saunders is Marie Van Schuyler

The final member of Linnet’s family on board is her godmother, played by the British comedian. Marie is a socialite-turned-Communist who makes a big show out of her distaste for wealth and excess while enjoying a lavish vacation. She’s not too bothered if you know what I mean.

Dawn French as Mrs. Bowers

Marie Van Schuyler’s nurse and companion is played by Saunders’ comedic partner. The two of them combine about four characters from the original novel, incidentally. We don’t know much about Mrs. Bowers going into Death on the Nile, which doesn’t necessarily let her off the hook.

