All Cedar Point Roller Coasters Ranked Worst To Best

Let’s get something out of the way first … we ain’t talking “junior coasters” on this list. No baby stuff. It’s either REAL roller coasters or nothing. And Cedar Point has plenty of real roller coasters. But which roller coaster is the BEST? Read on.

13. Corkscrew

Corkscrew LOOKS like a great roller coaster, and in its heyday back in 1976, I’m sure that it was. Its groundbreaking corkscrew design (hence the name) was never before seen back in the day, but decades of wear and tear have made this ride bumpier than previously intended. It’s a roller coaster that makes you wish you’d ridden it with a neck brace, or else you might need one when you get off it. It hurts. You must be this masochistic to ride this ride.

12. Blue Streak

Blues Streak is kinda like the Cyclone at Coney Island. It’s a dinosaur. Granted, it isn’t over 100 years old like the famous New York City coaster, but at 60 years old it’s getting up there. It’s a rickety coaster made entirely from wood, meaning that you’re gonna be in for a painful ride. But hey, you’re also riding on history. Pro tip: ride it earlier in the day when the bolts are tighter. As the day goes on they loosen, making the ride less and less pleasant.

11. Iron Dragon

Despite Iron Dragon being a low thrills ride, it ranks higher than the previous two coasters because it will at least not cause you to experience undo pain and suffering. Sadly, you’ll have to trade comfort for entertainment value. This glorified sky tram is kinda boring. The perk of the Iron Dragon isn’t high speed thrills, but the lovely lagoon-skimming views that appear towards the end of the ride.

10. Rougarou

Now we’re getting somewhere. Rougarou might have a completely unpronounceable name, but the only thing you’ll be saying when riding is “WEEEEEEE!!!!” With loopy loops and stomach churning drops, the Rougarou is the first of many rides on this list to provide the roller coaster aficionado with a real, bonafide thrill. The best part? The rides 2015 revamp which swapped its saddle seats to regular chairs. No more g-force induced crotch trauma! Hooray!

9. Gemini

Made of both wood and steel, Gemini was constructed as an homage to both the NASA space missions and the twin constellations. And with a max height of 125 feet, you’ll be skimming stars. The Gemini is a racing coaster, meaning that there are TWO of them running at once. You can race your friends! Or pass a cigarette between the two of you when you loop near to one another! That’s the kind of wild Gemini behavior that will get you thrown out.

8. Raptor

If you love inversions, Raptor will be your favorite Cedar Point ride. That’s literally all this legless coaster does! It flips you upside down six times in two minutes! That’s one inversion every 20 seconds! And that’s not even counting the copious amounts of zero gravity rolls! Word to the wise: don’t eat a big lunch before getting on this thing unless you want to become forcibly reacquainted with your meal.

7. Gatekeeper

No one likes a gate keeper, but Gatekeeper is the exception. Gatekeeper the Cedar Point’s first wing coaster, meaning that you can gatekeep other people’s park experience as valid or not depending on if they rode it. Due to the ride’s more experimental design, it makes you feel like you’re flying totally weightless while riding it. If you didn’t ride Gatekeeper, are you even a Cedar Park fan at all?

6. Magnum XL-200

The only roller coaster in America named after a large sized condom, the Magnum XL-200 penetrated (I’m sorry) roller coaster culture by becoming the first ever “hypercoaster.” At 200 feet tall, it was the biggest roller coaster in the world back in 1989. Now that that honor has gone on to even mightier giants like Six Flags’ Kingda Ka, but the Magnum XL made Six Flags’ sloppy seconds possible.

5. Valravn

Valravn is what those in the coaster game like to call a “dive coaster.” That means that it takes you 223 feet in the air and then drops you in a 90 degree free fall. Wicked. In case you’re wondering, yes, this is the tallest dive coaster of its kind. Cedar Point stole its own thunder from Magnum-XL with those extra 23 feet.

4. Steel Vengeance

Personally, I’m a fan of the long coasters myself. Clocking in at 2 minutes and thirty seconds, Steel Vengeance is one of the longest rides in the park. Despite being a wooden coaster, this “hyper hybrid” can reach up to 75 miles an hour, and features a mid air suspension that’s thirty seconds long due to negative g-forces it generates. Thank you Issac Newton or Einstein or whoever came up with that!

3. Maverick

Maverick is small but mighty. Despite not being the tallest or the fastest coaster in the park, it’s arguably the most impressively balanced. It’s got a little of everything. Straight down drops. Big airtime. Twists. Turns. And even a few inversions! It’s a roller coaster smorgasbord, every Cedar Point ride crammed into one.

2. Top Thrill Dragster

The Top Thrill Dragster was once the fastest and tallest roller coaster in the world. O how the mighty have fallen, eclipsed by the mightier Kingda Ka. Still, at 420 feet tall, the Top Thrill Dragster ain’t nothing to sneeze at. And clocking in at 120 mph, you’ll climb that 420 foot tower in literally 8 seconds. Like Kinda Ka, this ride is a one trick pony. It takes you up really really high really really fast, then sends you plummeting back down. It might only be one trick, but it’s a really really good one. Granted, the ride was shut down in 2021 because a woman was injured by a falling piece of metal, Cedar Point intends to reinvent the legacy of Top Thrill Dragster with the upcoming Top Thrill 2.

1. Millenium Force

Millennium Force is King. First unveiled in the year 2000, the Millennium Force shall stand the test of time as one of the best coasters of the 21st century. Riders are sent soaring over 300 feet in the air at over 90 miles an hour. While the Top Thrill Dragster starts with a bang and ends with a whimper, the Millennium Force keeps the pressure on the whole time. You will spend nearly two minutes and thirty seconds rocketing up to dizzying heights at breakneck speeds. And best of all? It has one of the finest park views that Cedar Point has to offer at the very top.

