Ben & Jerry’s called out their parent comany, Unilever. Now here is what to boycott

Ben & Jerry’s is being vocal about their upset over CEO David Stever being fired without following the merger policies being followed by their parent company. Now, many want to boycott products from the parent company, Unilever, as a result.

Back in 2000, Unilever bought Ben & Jerry’s but in recent years, the two began fighting with one one another. Ben & Jerry’s refused to sell their ice cream to Israeli settlements and then Unilever sold one of their Israeli businesses. That business said it would still sell Ben & Jerry’s but under its Hebrew and Arabic names throughout the areas that the company was protesting.

It resulted in Ben & Jerry’s taking Unilever to court for allegedly silencing them and their pro-Palestine stance. They also were upset that Unilever would not let the Ben & Jerry’s social media accounts post about their beliefs against Donald Trump.

Unilever released a statement after firing David Stever that said “Regrettably, despite repeated attempts to engage the board and follow the correct process, we are disappointed that the confidentiality of an employee career conversation has been made public.”

Many who support Ben & Jerry’s and their progressive messaging are planning on boycotting Unilever products as a result. So here are some products you might want to avoid buying if you want to stand up for Ben & Jerry’s.

Axe, Clear, Dove, Ponds, TRESemmé, and more

Sorry to all the teenage boys (or at least the boys from when I was in middle school) but Axe is one of Unilever’s companies. In fact, a lot of more affordable body care products are on the chopping block. Unilever owns soap companies like Dove as well as TRESemmé and Sunsilk as well. The company also, unfortunately, owns Vaseline so stock up on Aquaphor.

If you’re trying to smell nice, you don’t be able to use Degree deodorant or any of the Rexona brand. But, unfortunately, Unilever owns a lot of other brands you might not think about when it comes to taking care of yourself. They also own the Closeup toothpaste brand, Dermalogica skincare, Lux for fine fragrances, Lifebuoy soap, Nutrafol hair growth supplement, and Paula’s Choice skincare.

Other brands that Unilever owns include Radiant, Domestos, Sunlight and more. Basically if you want to clean yourself, then you probably need to double check.

There are other ice creams we cannot have too

Ben & Jerry’s is just one of Unilever’s food brands. They also own the brand Wall’s which provide all different kinds of treats for ice cream lovers. So if you thought you’d change your Ben & Jerry’s order and get an ice cream bar owned by the Wall’s company, you might want to think again.

If you are worried about buying a Unilever brand when you want to boycott the company, you can see all their brands here!

