Everything You Could Possibly Want To Know About BADVILLAIN’s Members

BADVILLAIN is poised to be one of the next biggest fifth-generation girl groups. With their explosive debut with their “BADVILLAIN” music video, the artists are already attracting the attention of K-pop fans worldwide!

Recommended Videos

BADVILLAIN made their debut under Big Planet Made on June 3, 2024. The group’s name is a mashup of the words “Bad” and “Villain,” with bad being an abbreviation of “Be Aggressive for Desire.” The group also goes by BV—Born to be Visionary.

BADVILLAIN is composed of seven talented members. Below is everything you need to know about them!

Emma

Emma, also known as Song Hyemin or Emma Song, was born in South Korea but raised in Vancouver, Canada. Born on April 26, 2000, she is the group’s oldest member at 24 years old. Emma is BADVILLAIN’s main dancer and rapper.

Those who watched Mnet’s Street Woman Fighter are already familiar with Emma. She previously competed on the show as a member of the dance crew WANT. She has been dancing ever since she was 16 years old, and has performed as a backup dancer for Kang Daniel, KEY, and Hyuna&Dawn.

According to her profile, Emma is 5’3″, an ENTP and a Taurus. Her Chinese zodiac is the Dragon.

Chloe Young

Chloe Young, also known as Chloe Doung, is a Korean-Canadian member of BADVILLAIN. She is currently 22 years old and was born on October 31, 2001. Chloe Young is BADVILLAIN’s main rapper and dancer.

She is a seasoned dancer and has danced in several amazing studios in South Korea. Some of these include 1MILLION Dance Studio, 7HILLS Dance Studio, and JustJerk Dance Academy.

Chloe Young is an ISTJ and a Snake. Her Chinese zodiac is the Snake.

HU’E

HU’E (pronounced Hyu-ee), also known as Kim Inhye, was born in Incheon, South Korea. She is currently 21 years old and her birthday is on November 20, 2003. She is one of BADVILLAIN’s vocalists and dancers.

Before debuting with BADVILLAIN, HU’E was a contestant on the survival show My Teenage Girl. Though she failed to debut with the final group, CLASS:y, she earned popularity due to her strong vocal, dance, and rap skills. She was considered one of the show’s all-rounders.

HU’E is an ENFJ and a Scorpio. Her Chinese zodiac is the Goat.

INA

INA, also known as Jeong Ina, was born in Sydney, Australia. She is currently 19 years old, and her birthday is on June 26, 2004. She is one of BADVILLAIN’s dancers and rappers.

INA is considered BADVILLAIN’s energizer, as she brings a lot of positive energy to the group. Her dream is to invite her family from Australia to a BADVILLAIN performance.

INA is an ENFJ and a Cancer. Her Chinese zodiac is the Monkey.

YunSeo

YunSeo, also known as Kim Yunseo, was born in Seoul, South Korea. She is currently 19 years old, and her birthday is on July 3, 2004. She is one of BADVILLAIN’s rappers and vocalist.

Similar to HU’E, YunSeo competed on My Teenage Girl before debuting with BADVILLAIN. On top of that, YunSeo was a former trainee in FNC Entertainment, YG Entertainment, and SM Entertainment. You can definitely say that she trained most of her life for her debut!

YunSeo is an ESFJ and a Cancer. According to her profile, she is 166cm (5’5″ft) tall. Her Chinese zodiac is the Monkey.

Vin

Vin, also known as Choi Seobin, is one of BADVILLAIN’s vocalists. She is currently 19 years old, and her birthday is November 27, 2004.

K-pop fans might already know Vin’s older brother. Yup, she is the younger sister of Golden Child’s Choi Bomin! Talent seems to run in the family, with Vin having danced at MOVE Dance Studio prior to her debut.

Vin is an ISFP and Sagittarius. Her Chinese zodiac is the Monkey.

Kelly

Last but not least, we have Kelly! Also known as Ha Seoyeon, Kelly is the maknae (youngest member) of BADVILLAIN and is one of the group’s vocalists. She is currently 17 years old and was born on June 16, 2006.

Before debuting under Big Planet Made, Kelly had passed the auditions at n.CH Entertainment, Interpark Music, and SWING Entertainment. However, she ultimately went to Big Planet Made and made her debut with her unnies (older sisters) in BADVILLAIN!

Kelly is an ISTP and a Gemini. Her Chinese zodiac is Dog.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy