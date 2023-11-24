How To Watch All ‘After’ Movies in Order

The After films, spun from the threads of Anna Todd’s bestselling series, deliver melodrama and romance and play out like a soap opera that borrowed Shakespeare’s quill but forgot to ask for his playbook. Despite critics’ furrowed brows and bemused headshakes, these films have succeeded financially thanks to the age-old tale of ‘bad boy meets good girl,’ a narrative as timeless as love itself. Our star-crossed lovers, Hardin and Tessa, are contemporary embodiments of this cliché, braving the stormy seas of passionate love.

The series offers a full range of emotions, from heartache to bliss, which appeals to its core demographic of young adults who see in Tessa and Hardin a mirror of their own tumultuous love lives. And let’s not overlook the power of escapism. In a world where pragmatism often trumps passion, After offers a gateway to a world where love reigns supreme in all its impractical glory. This is where the franchise’s magic lies—it doesn’t just tell a story; it offers a dream, an escape from reality.

We can’t forget about its fanbase. Originally a fanfiction, After was born in the hearts of its audience, an advantage that many films can only envy. This loyal battalion of fans, armed with social media prowess and undying affection for the story, championed the films, turning them into a financial success story that left critics scratching their heads. So, while the critics sharpen their pens and the box office sings a different tune, familiarise yourself with all five films in the After franchise, which is a must-see for fans of the book series and romantic drama films in general.

After (2019)

(Aviron Pictures)

The first After film is akin to a teenager’s diary coming to life—full of agony, passion, and the kind of romantic turbulence that would make any parent shake their head in despair. Directed with a keen eye for melodrama by Jenny Gage, this film takes us through the love story of Tessa Young and Hardin Scott, characters who could give any seasoned soap opera veterans a run for their money in the drama department.

Tessa, the embodiment of innocence, meets Hardin, the quintessential brooding bad boy with a British accent (because bad boys are more intriguing with British accents, of course). The story unfurls in the hallowed halls of college, a setting ripe for self-discovery and, evidently, for discovering the joys and troubles of all-consuming love. After proves that it’s not always about revolutionary storytelling or Oscar-worthy performances in film; sometimes it’s just about losing yourself in a story that reminds you of the heady, reckless days of youth.

After We Collided (2020)

(Open Road Films)

After We Collided, the eagerly awaited sequel in the After series, arrived on the scene determined to outdo its predecessor in drama, angst, and, let’s not forget, smoldering glances. Directed by Roger Kumble, a connoisseur of the teen drama genre, this film picks up where the first left off, tossing us back into the turbulent ocean of Tessa and Hardin’s relationship, which, by now, resembles a rollercoaster designed by a lovelorn teenager. The story, ripe with the trials and tribulations of young love, serves jealousy and passionate reconciliations.

In this chapter, Tessa, portrayed with a mix of innocence and sass by Josephine Langford, finds herself grappling with the consequences of her whirlwind romance with Hardin, the brooding heartthrob with more mood swings than a weather forecast in spring. Dylan Sprouse joins the fray as Trevor. Much like a soap opera that accidentally stumbled onto the big screen, the film makes no apologies for its dramatic heart. Critics wagged their fingers, but fans of the franchise relished in the chaos.

After We Fell (2021)

(Open Road Films)

The third installment, After We Fell, helmed by director Castille Landon, goes deeper into the labyrinthine relationship of Tessa and Hardin, a duo whose love story is starting to have more twists than a pretzel factory. In this round, the stakes are higher, the emotions more intense, and the drama is through the roof, to put it mildly. With a flourish, the film pulls family secrets, old flames, and professional setbacks out of its hat, creating an emotional feast.

Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin reprise their roles as Tessa and Hardin, delivering performances oscillating between tender vulnerability and stormy passion. After We Fell’s unwavering commitment to its narrative path, undeterred by critics’ raised eyebrows, caters unabashedly to its fanbase, who are armed with loyalty and love for the franchise.

After Ever Happy (2022)

(Voltage Pictures)

After Ever Happy, the fourth installment of the After series, continues the taffy pull of tedium, spinning the already vanishingly wispy romance between good-girl Tessa and bad-boy Hardin. After Ever Happy throws our beloved characters into a whirlpool of conflicts, picking up right after the startling revelation in its predecessor, After We Fell. The movie starts with a bang (quite literally) as Hardin grapples with the sudden news that his supposed stepfather, Christian Vance, is his biological father.

The revelation sends Hardin spiraling into a vortex of anger and despair, leading him to resort to his old destructive habits. While Hardin grapples with his demons, Tessa is confronted with personal hardships. The shocking discovery of her father’s death from an overdose leaves her devastated and alone. The film was shot back-to-back with its predecessor After We Fell, in Bulgaria in 2020, and was released to the typical fanfare.

After Everything (2023)

(Voltage Pictures)

The release of After Everything marked the end of an era for the After series. This installment differs from its predecessors, as it does not carry the title of the novel it’s based on. The story primarily focuses on Hardin’s journey of self-discovery and redemption in Portugal, away from Tessa. Hardin’s quest leads him to find Natalie, a woman from his past whom he had wronged. While in Portugal, he grapples with writer’s block while trying to finish his manuscript. Amid his work struggles, he also contends with the pain of his breakup with Tessa.

Hardin’s journey in Portugal presents a significant shift in his character. He realizes his past mistakes and acknowledges the need for change. He experiences a series of emotions, longing for Tessa while understanding what life could be like without her. His journey, marked by introspection and remorse, forms the film’s crux. Towards the end of the film, Tessa makes a brief appearance, leading to the rekindling of their romance and setting the stage for a dramatic climax.

(featured image: Aviron Pictures)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]