Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones Cries Over Selling Ranch To Pay Sandy Hook Families

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones had the audacity to break down in tears on The Alex Jones Show over his financial situation, which included selling his ranch to pay a $1.5 billion settlement to the Sandy Hook families he harassed.
Jones is an alt-right radio show host who has made a career out of spreading outlandish and dangerous conspiracy theories. He is among the most vocal of right-wing extremists who push the false conspiracy theory that the Sandy Hook tragedy never happened.
The Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting took place in 2012 and has remained the deadliest elementary school shooting in U.S. history. The shooting claimed the lives of 26 people, including 20 elementary-aged children. Unfortunately, instead of standing with the families who were impacted by this horrific massacre, many conservatives are disgruntled that the incident has been used to highlight the dire need for gun control. As a result, conservatives like Jones started spreading lies that the tragedy never occurred.
Within hours of the shooting, he began his attacks. While families were still waiting to learn if their children survived, he immediately started claiming the tragedy was staged. After some parents spoke at a press conference the night after the shooting, Jones mocked them and claimed they didn’t look like grieving parents. Over the years, he continued spreading lies that the Sandy Hook shooting never happened and that the parents and children involved were paid actors. The parents of the children killed in the mass shooting listened to Jones tell them that their children never died or even existed and experienced harassment, death threats, and even drive-by shootings from the conspiracy theorist’s followers. At least one parent was forced to go into hiding.
Now, though, Jones thinks that we should feel sorry for him.
Alex Jones fake sobs over his financial situation
Recently, a clip from The Alex Jones Show went viral in which Jones is supposedly suddenly overcome with sobs. However, he’s not crying over the pain he caused the Sandy Hook families. Instead, he’s fake sobbing over a ranch and other potential losses tied to his bankruptcy. After years of peddling lies, Jones was finally hit with a defamation lawsuit from the families and ordered to pay up to $1.5 billion to them. The conspiracy theorist and his company, Free Speech Systems, filed for bankruptcy in 2022, but a judge ruled that he could not use bankruptcy claims to avoid paying the settlement.
As a result, he recently sold his ranch to pay for his mounting legal fees, with any leftover money set to go to the Sandy Hook families, who have yet to receive a single cent from Jones. The conspiracy theorist soon decided to throw a pity party for himself on air, as he began sobbing, claiming that “the feds” were seizing his assets and trying to shut down his show. Through tears, he stated, “I’m not trying to be dramatic here, but it has been a hard fight. These people hate our children.” Despite supposedly being overcome with sobs, though, no actual tears were spotted. Also, no “feds” were breaking down his doors or shutting him down. He’s simply in danger of losing his show in addition to his ranch due to filing bankruptcy and failing to use his assets and resources to pay the Sandy Hook families.
Essentially, his public meltdown was him seeking pity for his financial situation … which is the direct result of him driving grieving parents into hiding and adding to their unimaginable pain by denying their children died. While many of Jones’ unhinged right-wing followers continued defending him, many social media users called out this pathetic display of fake tears and highlighted portions of the Sandy Hook families’ suffering that drew zero tears from Jones.
Jones thinks he deserves pity because he is facing justice after years and years of relentlessly harassing the families who lost their children in the Sandy Hook tragedy. No one should feel sorry for this man, who should’ve lost his show years ago for using it to attack grieving families and whose loss of a ranch is nothing compared to the losses the Sandy Hook families experienced.
This man has shed more tears over selling his ranch and pretending that the feds are coming from him than he has over remorse for what he did to the innocent Sandy Hook families who weren’t allowed to properly grieve because he saw the opportunity to make money off of their pain.