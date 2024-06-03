Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones Cries Over Selling Ranch To Pay Sandy Hook Families

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones had the audacity to break down in tears on The Alex Jones Show over his financial situation, which included selling his ranch to pay a $1.5 billion settlement to the Sandy Hook families he harassed.

Recommended Videos

Jones is an alt-right radio show host who has made a career out of spreading outlandish and dangerous conspiracy theories. He is among the most vocal of right-wing extremists who push the false conspiracy theory that the Sandy Hook tragedy never happened.

The Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting took place in 2012 and has remained the deadliest elementary school shooting in U.S. history. The shooting claimed the lives of 26 people, including 20 elementary-aged children. Unfortunately, instead of standing with the families who were impacted by this horrific massacre, many conservatives are disgruntled that the incident has been used to highlight the dire need for gun control. As a result, conservatives like Jones started spreading lies that the tragedy never occurred.

Within hours of the shooting, he began his attacks. While families were still waiting to learn if their children survived, he immediately started claiming the tragedy was staged. After some parents spoke at a press conference the night after the shooting, Jones mocked them and claimed they didn’t look like grieving parents. Over the years, he continued spreading lies that the Sandy Hook shooting never happened and that the parents and children involved were paid actors. The parents of the children killed in the mass shooting listened to Jones tell them that their children never died or even existed and experienced harassment, death threats, and even drive-by shootings from the conspiracy theorist’s followers. At least one parent was forced to go into hiding.

Now, though, Jones thinks that we should feel sorry for him.

Alex Jones fake sobs over his financial situation

Recently, a clip from The Alex Jones Show went viral in which Jones is supposedly suddenly overcome with sobs. However, he’s not crying over the pain he caused the Sandy Hook families. Instead, he’s fake sobbing over a ranch and other potential losses tied to his bankruptcy. After years of peddling lies, Jones was finally hit with a defamation lawsuit from the families and ordered to pay up to $1.5 billion to them. The conspiracy theorist and his company, Free Speech Systems, filed for bankruptcy in 2022, but a judge ruled that he could not use bankruptcy claims to avoid paying the settlement.

As a result, he recently sold his ranch to pay for his mounting legal fees, with any leftover money set to go to the Sandy Hook families, who have yet to receive a single cent from Jones. The conspiracy theorist soon decided to throw a pity party for himself on air, as he began sobbing, claiming that “the feds” were seizing his assets and trying to shut down his show. Through tears, he stated, “I’m not trying to be dramatic here, but it has been a hard fight. These people hate our children.” Despite supposedly being overcome with sobs, though, no actual tears were spotted. Also, no “feds” were breaking down his doors or shutting him down. He’s simply in danger of losing his show in addition to his ranch due to filing bankruptcy and failing to use his assets and resources to pay the Sandy Hook families.

Essentially, his public meltdown was him seeking pity for his financial situation … which is the direct result of him driving grieving parents into hiding and adding to their unimaginable pain by denying their children died. While many of Jones’ unhinged right-wing followers continued defending him, many social media users called out this pathetic display of fake tears and highlighted portions of the Sandy Hook families’ suffering that drew zero tears from Jones.

Fuck Alex Jones. Anyone supporting that piece of shit after what he did to the parents of the Sandy Hook victims is subhuman garbage. He lost the trial, can't pay the courts back – hasn't paid a dime to the families. Let him rot.

Fucking worthless crybaby hot air bag of shit. pic.twitter.com/eKT4XFkXSN — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) June 2, 2024

This lovely baby is Avielle Richman. She died at Sandy Hook



Alex Jones not only told his followers this child is living under an ASSUMED name w/ another family in Newtown but harassed her parents for years demanding they prove she existed



Her father killed himself as a result https://t.co/6kFZYLujzC pic.twitter.com/0jz4dnWFfa — Gabrielle A. Perry, MPH (@GeauxGabrielle) June 2, 2024

This baby’s name is Noah. He died at Sandy Hook.



In the years since, Alex Jones has told millions this child NEVER existed. Noah’s family currently live in hiding in a high-security community hundreds of miles from where he’s buried due to conspiracy theorists & death threats https://t.co/6kFZYLujzC pic.twitter.com/xeNlm2kQY1 — Gabrielle A. Perry, MPH (@GeauxGabrielle) June 2, 2024

After torturing the families of the Sandy Hook children for years, this jackass Alex Jones has the audacity to shed fake tears in a pathetic woe-is-me display.



His show should have been shut down a long time ago. pic.twitter.com/B50z64K0LR — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) June 2, 2024

Happy to see Alex Jones so broken after terrorizing victims in the neighboring community to me. A Sandy Hook victim’s father took his own life in 2019 because he was overcome with grief, while this POS made money by terrorizing them and claiming the shooting was faked. https://t.co/4hbghpWauc — Mike Dro (@MikeDro_) June 2, 2024

I don’t generally celebrate the misfortune of others, but if negative-billionaire @RealAlexJones sold his tears, I might buy some. They’re delicious.



Note, it’s not the “feds” coming after his shit, it’s Connecticut—to collect for the Sandy Hook families he tortured.



LOL https://t.co/tVd3SwNQra pic.twitter.com/raKF8D66Zw — Jim Stewartson, Counterinsurgent ?????? (@jimstewartson) June 2, 2024

Alex Jones is crying because State officials are slowly taking his shit. A $1 Billion defamation judgement is being collected by then state of Connecticut. Not “The Feds.”

He’s pretending it’s the Feds because he’s Alex Jones. pic.twitter.com/4cJFeJ1odG — Dean Blundell?? (@ItsDeanBlundell) June 2, 2024

Jones thinks he deserves pity because he is facing justice after years and years of relentlessly harassing the families who lost their children in the Sandy Hook tragedy. No one should feel sorry for this man, who should’ve lost his show years ago for using it to attack grieving families and whose loss of a ranch is nothing compared to the losses the Sandy Hook families experienced.

This man has shed more tears over selling his ranch and pretending that the feds are coming from him than he has over remorse for what he did to the innocent Sandy Hook families who weren’t allowed to properly grieve because he saw the opportunity to make money off of their pain.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more