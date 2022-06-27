Just when you think the world cannot get any more cursed, Alec Baldwin takes to Instagram. Baldwin has been, well, the talk of the town, and not in a great way. For a moment, many of us understood his pain and the upset he was going through with what happened on the set of his film Rust and the unfortunate gun misfire that led to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Then, Baldwin’s idea of a solution was to add police to sets, and it all started to go downhill from there when it just felt like he was making Halyna Hutchins’ death about him.

Now, to dig him further into a “oh come on” hole, he’s teaming up with … Woody Allen—yes, that Woody Allen. After the docuseries Allen v. Farrow came out (which our Princess Weekes covered in detail), it felt like we all were in agreement that there was no reason to continue to give Woody Allen praise and a platform, but Baldwin has decided to give him both those things and not care about Dylan Farrow’s story. He said as much in his Instagram post announcing that he’d be doing an Instagram Live interview with Allen (so, you know, a live interview).

“Let me preface this by stating that I have ZERO INTEREST in anyone’s judgments and sanctimonious posts here,” he wrote in the caption. “I am OBVIOUSLY someone who has my own set of beliefs and COULD NOT CARE LESS about anyone else’s speculation. If you believe that a trial should be conducted by way of an HBO documentary, that’s your issue.”

So, he’s well aware of the horrific allegations against Allen, and this caption makes his opinion on the matter very clear. Paired with an incredibly weird video of him promoting the interview, the entire situation just leaves a bad taste in your mouth.

“I love you, Woody,” Baldwin says in the video post. “Instagram, I’m with Woody, Tuesday, 10:30. Be there.”

Cyberbullying is okay in this one case

Alec Baldwin might not care about Dylan Farrow’s story, but many of us do, so if you want to tune in and have some choice words for the two of them, I don’t think that’d be a bad thing, to be quite honest. But also, this is just another example of men continually getting away with whatever they want because they have a modicum of talent. People like Gina Gershon have called Allen a “great artist” to justify continuing to work with him, and it’s just a constant disappointment that we see people continue to make these excuses.

This interview is cursed from the jump because Baldwin has made it clear that he’s not going to take any critical thinking about Allen into consideration. His caption makes that very clear and this is just a mess all around and not something any of us should really be spending our energy on, given everything else happening in the United States right now.

