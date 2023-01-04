That Transformation in ‘Willow’ Episode 7 is Really Something

Episode 7 of Willow sets the series up for the season finale. The gang finds themselves on the Shattered Sea, honing their skills and pushing themselves to the brink of starvation in hopes of reaching Immemorial City and rescuing Prince Airk (Dempsey Bryk). Meanwhile, Airk develops an uneasy partnership with Lili (Rosabell Laurenti Sellers), a young woman who’s also trapped in the Immemorial City. But not all is as it seems!

Major spoilers for Willow episode 7 ahead!

Lili, who’s actually a lost princess of Cashmere, tells Airk about the Order of the Wyrm, a group of sorcerers dedicated to malevolent magic. She and Airk find a hidden chamber in the city, and while Airk senses that nothing good will come of entering it, Lili is clearly intrigued. Gradually, we learn that Lili has already been corrupted by the Crone and the Wyrm. She eventually coerces Airk into drinking from the pool.

When Kit (Ruby Cruz) and Elora (Ellie Bamber) reach the Immemorial City, they come upon the doorway that hides the hidden chamber. It opens, and Airk steps out—only he’s been radically transformed.

Back in Tir Asleen, Airk was a womanizer who loved jewelry. But now he’s gotten a wardrobe change. And a haircut. Airk has officially gone from dandy prince to evil hottie.

And I’m 100% here for it.

In all seriousness, I’m excited to see what the season finale holds. I’ve enjoyed Elora’s character arc and the love story between Kit and Jade. The world of Willow is equal parts whimsy and danger, which is exactly what I love in a good fantasy series.

But I also think it’s hilarious—in a good way—that the Crone has corrupted Airk by tidying up his hairdo. Is it wrong that I think the new look is a vast improvement? All I’m saying is that if/when they rescue him from the Crone’s influence, I hope he decides to keep his new style. And that amazing sword.

Speaking of hair and transformations, I’m also digging Elora’s transformation after finally working some major magic at the end of Episode 6, “Prisoners of Skellin.” In the original movie, infant Elora’s hair was red, but teenage Elora’s hair was blonde in Episodes 1-6. Now, though, it’s gone back to its original red. Did being hidden away in the kitchens suck the color out of her hair? Did working magic re-infuse it? Was her blond hair just a plot device so we wouldn’t guess who she was in the first five seconds of the series? (I mean, yes, obviously that’s the reason, but I’m interested in the metaphysical ramifications, too.)

The season finale streams next week, and I can’t wait to see what Evil Hottie and the Flame-Haired Empress get up to. Yes, those are their canonical names now. I won’t be taking any more questions at this time.

