Add Purple Kiss to girl K-Pop groups on tour in 2025 as tickets are now available for all 17 cities

Purple Kiss is going on tour, and they will be hitting 17 cities in the United States! The K-pop girl band announced their Headway tour on December 16, and tickets are now on sale. The 2025 tour will be Purple Kiss’s second time on the road in the United States, following their Festa tour in 2023.

The South Korean girl group was formed by RBW in 2020 and currently consists of six members: Na Go-eun, Dosie, Ireh, Yuki, Chaein, and Swan. During this 2025 tour, the girls will perform hit songs from their seventh mini-album, Headway, including its title track, “On My Bike,” released in October of this year. Keep reading for more information on tour dates and how to buy tickets!

In other K-pop news, The Stray Kids are also heading out on tour in 2025 and making history as the first K-pop group to perform at Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL!

Purple Kiss Headway tour 2025 tickets

Tickets are now on sale to see Purple Kiss on their Headway tour in 2025. All shows appear to be general admission only, which means ticket prices are the same throughout the venue. However, prices tend to vary depending on which venue you see the girl group. Right now, tickets for the San Diego show are selling for $158, while both the Tucson and Albuquerque shows are selling for $103.

BUY NOW: Cheapest tickets to see Purple Kiss on their 2025 Headway Tour on StubHub.

Purple Kiss Headway tour 2025 schedule

The girls will kick off their Headway tour on January 18, 2025, in Los Angeles, California, and head to several other cities around the United States before wrapping up on February 15 in Miami, Florida. See below for all U.S. tour dates for the Headway tour.

