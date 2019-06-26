Things We Saw Today: Adam Scott Owned Mitch McConnell, and the Ice Clown Reigns Supreme

Ben Wyatt may be the Ice Clown, but he isn’t here for Mitch McConnell using his gifs to promote the Republican party’s terrible views. When Team Mitch decided to tweet using a Ben Wyatt gif, Adam Scott had something to say about it.

Dear Mitch McConnell & all those representing him, Please refrain from using my image in support of anything but your own stunning & humiliating defeat.

Thanks!

Adam cc: @senatemajldr @McConnellPress https://t.co/0lfxuKlUiK — Adam Scott (@mradamscott) June 26, 2019

Adam Scott portrayed Ben Wyatt on the NBC series Parks and Recreation, and to be quite honest, it’s laughable that any Republican would dare use a gif from the show, let alone a Ben Wyatt gif. Do you know who he married? Leslie Knope would go stomping down to Mitch McConnell’s office and scream at him.

But it didn’t stop there. Team Mitch wanted to try a clap back at Adam Scott, and they clearly don’t know who they were dealing with if they thought they could take on the creator of the Cones of Dunshire.

Don’t worry though, my U2 loving, Big Little Lies crying love fired right back at them.

While hilarious, it also shows a problem that has become clear in the last few weeks: These Republicans who are openly supporting our racist, sexist president are trying to make memes happen. So, I’m sorry to say that all memes are now canceled, and we can blame Republicans on Twitter for that.

Here are some stories you may have missed!

Fast Color deserved a better release, and we all should have pushed to see it. (via Indiewire)

Marvel’s Kevin Feige addressed those Donnie Yen and Millie Bobby Brown Eternals casting rumors. (via ComicBook.com)

The President is insane. https://t.co/TeaipOluCA — Adam Lance Garcia (@AdamLanceGarcia) June 26, 2019

There is quite an impressive cast headed to Netflix’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance series! (via Deadline)

Does anyone know what happened to America’s political center of gravity? (via The New York Times)

Anything we missed out there today Mary Suevians? Let us know what you saw!

(image: NBC)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—