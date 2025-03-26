Adam Kinzinger snaps at ‘super masculine’ Pete Hegseth after blaming others for his blunder

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is now facing backlash for leaking sensitive information about a United States operation in Yemen through a Signal group chat. Former Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger mocked Hegseth’s inability to own up to his mistake.

Recommended Videos

In an interview with Fox News, Hegseth was asked how information about his war plans against Yemeni Houthis was leaked. It was also asked if the details in the group chat were classified.

Hegseth shifted the blame in response. “You’re talking about a deceitful and highly discredited ‘so-called journalist’ who’s made a profession of peddling hoaxes time and time again,” Hegseth evasively answered. He doesn’t deny that information was leaked but casts doubt on the credibility of Jeffrey Goldberg, the journalist in question.

Kinzinger fired critical shots against Hegseth online. “Super masculine and ‘warrior minded’ to blame others and not take responsibility and whine,” Kinzinger mocked through an X tweet. The humiliating detail is that the White House has confirmed the authenticity of The Atlantic journalist’s allegation. Perhaps Hegseth should be taking accountability for the gross incompetence he and the other Trump officials were complacent in. Instead, he’s determined to bury facts that are not in his or the Trump administration’s favor.

@AdamKinzinger

Several other X users agree with Kinzinger’s opinion. One wrote in response to Hegseth’s interview, “This only makes Hegseth, the DOD, and the White House look worse. The authenticity has already been confirmed.” X user Timothy Bellman also called on the Defense Secretary to resign.

@Timothy_Bellman

X user AnEnemyWithin wrote, “You guys literally are lying about something your own administration already confirmed.” Hegseth isn’t the only one incapable of owning up. Other Trump officials involved are either denying their involvement or giving non-answers. Regardless, their attempts at burying the information seem to be drawing more attention to themselves.

@An_Enemy_Within

What was leaked in the Houthi PC small group?

The Atlantic editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, a staunch critic of Trump, was accidentally invited by National Security Advisor Michael Waltz to the Signal group chat. Through this, Goldberg—a third party—was able to glean confidential data about intended strikes against Yemeni Houthis. The chat information included covert personnel, types of weapons to be used, and targets and timing of the strikes.

Needless to say, if a suspicious outsider was invited to the group chat, United States military personnel would have been compromised by the leaks. It’s fortunate that worse did not happen, but this security slip-up doesn’t spare the Trump administration officials from rightful scrutiny.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy