Adam Kinzinger demands JD Vance to ‘shut his stupid mouth’ after attacking Denmark

If you thought Adam Kinzinger wasn’t going to come for JD Vance, think again. He is not letting Vance’s comments on Denmark slide.

Vice President JD Vance was talking about Denmark and parroting an idea that President Donald Trump has been since the start of his second term. Trump seems to think that he can take control of countries he deems as “failing.” It is why we are fighting with Canada and why we have the idiotic name change of the Gulf of Mexico. Sorry but “Gulf of America” is dumb as rocks.

One of the weirder fights Trump started was with Greenland. Don’t ask, I have no idea. But Vance is clearly supporting of Trump’s obsession with the Denmark owned country. During a recent interview, Vance said “Denmark’s not doing its job, not being a good ally…if that means we need to take more territorial interest in Greenland that is what President Trump is going to do.”

Kinzinger, who has been using his X account to call out the Trump administration every chance that he has, responded to Vance’s comment. “In fact, Denmark is one of our best allies, and one of the top donors to Ukraine relative to their size,” he wrote on social media. He finished his response by telling Vance to “shut your stupid mouth.” Vance has seemingly followed that advice and has not yet responded to Kinzinger.

Vance’s comments come as his wife, Usha Vance, is visiting Greenland. Kinzinger called for the country to take a stand against Vance and the Trump administration’s comments on the country. He wrote on X, “Hey Greenland, why are you letting Americas planes land there? Why don’t you deny Usha Vance and the crew landing clearance? Fight back now or don’t be shocked when you can’t.”

Kinzinger’s reaction to Vance is one in a long line of call outs from the former Republican Representative.

