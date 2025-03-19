Adam Kinzinger calls out ‘gramps’ Trump for ’embarrassing us’ in shameful Canada rant

Adam Kinzinger has one insult for Donald Trump and he’s not afraid to use it. The former Republican Representative has been attacking Trump on social media and rightfully so.

Kinzinger was part of the January 6 committee that Trump continues to attack. A committee that had multiple Republican representatives on it. Since, Kinzinger has had open season on Trump, using his X account to relentless attack the policies and statements that Trump has said about the committee he was a part of as well as general policies the President has.

The most recent zinger from Kinzinger (his name is kind of appropriate) is after Trump attacked Canada with Fox News host Laura Ingraham. As is the case with Trump, he harps on one comment and continues to repeat it over and over again. Like calling Canada our “51st state” as a way of insulting the entire country.

Ingraham asked Trump why he was tougher on Canada than even our “biggest adversaries” and the President responded by just repeating the same unfunny comment. “Only because it’s meant to be our 51st state…One of the nastiest countries to deal with is Canada”

In response, Kinzinger quoted the post and said “Somebody needs to come get gramps, he’s embarrassing us… Not to mention his pants being hiked up and the smell.” Which, after his video take down of Trump, this is the second time he’s made fun of his pants and it is kind of funny.

The continued response to Canada has been exhausting to witness and it is just a near constant thing with Trump. He wants to call them the 51st state and then the rest of Americans suffer as a result. So if we get a little bit of humor out of Kinzinger making fun of Trump and how high he wears his pants, who cares. We all deserve a little laugh.

