Adam Kinzinger blasts ‘victim’ Trump over Republican boycott hypocrisy

Donald Trump is getting no break from Adam Kinzinger. The former Republican Representative has used his social media to call out the President for his policies and this time, he’s coming for Trump’s loyalty to Tesla.

Recommended Videos

The company, owned by Elon Musk, has been the subject of scrutiny as many Americans are boycotting the company. All because Elon Musk is in charge of the DOGE, a position he was not elected for. It has resulted in many Americans upset over Musk’s actions, especially since literally none of us voted to put him there.

Trump’s reaction to people boycotting Tesla, which is within our rights, is to claim that the pushbacks against Tesla are acts of “domestic terrorism.” Now, Kinzinger is pointing out the hypocrisy of Republicans when it comes to their boycotts. In a new video posted on X, Kinzinger said that no matter which way the boycott is going, Republicans always play the victim.

He pointed out that when Republicans are boycotting companies like Disney, they’re doing it because they are “victims” of the messaging of the company. But when others are boycotting a company that is in some way related to a Republican and their well-being, they are yet again the victims. Elon Musk and Donald Trump are playing the victim card over Tesla but the whole thing is about Republicans always victimizing themselves.

“And Republicans have learned the same thing: Always be a victim. I don’t know, that’s not a very ‘masculine’ trait to me. Always being a victim.”

Republicans are ALWAYS the victim.



Not very “masculine” pic.twitter.com/5uGXpZgBA0 — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) ?????? (@AdamKinzinger) March 21, 2025

Adam Kinzinger continues to come to Trump’s ideas of masculinity

Recently, Kinzinger’s point of action has been making fun of how Trump dresses and commenting repeatedly on Trump’s ideas of masculinity and how the rest of the Republican party sees what “real men” are.

The Right’s obsession with “masculinity” is something that continues to baffle the mind but it is hilarious to see how Kinzinger just constantly has the time to tear into Donald Trump. He’s right in this case, it is kind of pathetic that every boycott the Republicans want to do just ends up being because they’re all “victims” of one thing or another.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy