Adam Driver Returns as Kylo Ren in SNL‘s Undercover Boss Sketch

Adam Driver returned for his third hosting gig at Saturday Night Live, where he reprised his role as Kylo Ren in a sequel to 2016’s “Undercover Boss: Starkiller Base” skit. The new skit, “Undercover Boss: Where Are They Now?” picks up with Kylo Ren once again going undercover, this time as Randy the intern.

As Kylo soon discovers, interns get treated like crap even in a galaxy far far away. He is made fun of by stormtroopers, outwitted by mouse droids, and demeaned by an admiral after he messes up his order of a warm blue milk with sarlacc creamer. There’s so much to enjoy about Kylo’s attempts to go undercover while being unable to mask his intensity and self-seriousness.

Kylo gets right in Melissa Villaseñor’s face when she says she doesn’t care about what happens with Kylo and Rey. He also makes the mean admiral’s head explode, while dropping “Okay Boomer” into his conversations. I especially loved how he uses the force to destroy an uncooperative printer.

In one scene, Kylo comes face to face with sexism within the First Order, when he spots a weeping employee (Chloe Fineman) who was told she’s never fly a TIE fighter without Kylo Ren’s express permission. He gifts her with a shiny new helmet and a note inviting her to become a pilot, but balks when she says she wants to fly like Luke Skywalker. In true Kylo Ren fashion, he stabs her with his lightsaber saying, “and now you’ll die like him too, okay boomer?”

Like before, everyone knows its obviously Kylo Ren under the disguise, and the scared employees gossip about him in the break room, with Bowen Yang saying, “he aggressed me!” Despite various murders and property destruction, Kylo feels good about his work saying, “I made four new friends and I only killed one of them. I’d say that’s a good start.”

It’s a nice send-off for what will likely be Driver’s last time onscreen as Kylo Ren. That is until 2060 when the final chapter of the Skywalker saga gets beams directly into our brains starring Ghost Force Kylo and hologram Chewbacca.

Driver was great in the rest of the show, which included his turn as Jeffrey Epstein in Hell, a super slow singer, and an agrressively method Medieval Times knight. My favorite might be his turn as a raging science teacher on an education show who can’t handle his own kid co-hosts. Many of the skits hinged on his singular intensity, which was put to the test in increasingly ridiculous scenarios.

While Driver is at the top of his game as a serious (and Oscar-nominated) actor, it would be great to see him do more comedy. Now that he’s done with the Star Wars trilogy, we’re excited to see what he does next.

(image: screencap/NBC)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com